Mikel Arteta could have the last laugh over Thomas Frank in the transfer market

Arsenal’s need for a Thomas Partey replacement has now led to them considering a move to derail Tottenham’s pursuit of a midfielder Thomas Frank would class as an ideal signing, according to the latest reports.

While Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Martin Zubimendi to strengthen their midfield after Jorginho’s exit for Flamengo, they may have to move for a second reinforcement if they release Partey, who is now just nine days away from the end of his contract. Negotiations over a new deal with the Ghana international have stalled, making a departure on a free transfer likely as things stand.

And as they draw up their shortlist of potential replacements, Arsenal have reportedly landed on a midfielder admired significantly by new Tottenham boss Frank.

Last week, it was reported that Frank would be keen on a reunion with his former Brentford captain Christian Norgaard to bolster the Spurs midfield.

Now, the Daily Mirror has revealed Norgaard is also on the shortlist across north London at Arsenal.

At the age of 31, Norgaard is valued for his experience – something Arsenal will be losing from their midfield department with the departures of Jorginho and Partey.

The Mirror even claims Brentford could allow Norgaard to leave for a cut-price fee if he wants the move to Arsenal, although he did only sign a contract extension until 2027 earlier this year.

Arsenal look at LaLiga replacement for Partey

While Norgaard has been linked with Arsenal by the Mirror, he is simply listed as an option on the shortlist and not necessarily the player they will go for.

Brentford risk losing star forwards such as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, so it wouldn’t be ideal for them to lose their captain either.

Besides, TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume as a potential successor to Partey.

Agoume is also attracting interest from Tottenham and Manchester United, having impressed with his physicality and tactical awareness in LaLiga.

He would be a longer-term successor to Partey, since he is still only 23 years old.

Christian Norgaard stats: What would Brentford midfielder bring?