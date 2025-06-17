Arsenal are in the mix to complete a surprise deal for former Manchester City player Aymeric Laporte, with a report detailing how much he will cost to sign from Al-Nassr this summer.

Laporte first arrived in England in January 2018 when Man City broke their transfer record by paying Athletic Club £57million to sign him on a five-and-a-half-year contract. The centre-back went on to make 180 appearances for City, chipping in with 12 goals and helping them win plenty of silverware under Pep Guardiola.

Laporte was a part of the City squad which won five Premier League titles, the club’s only Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups, plus other silverware.

But the defender found game time limited during the 2022-23 season, and this proved to be his last at the Etihad as he ended up joining Al-Nassr for €27.5m (then £23.6m) in August 2023.

Laporte was criticised for following the money by heading to Saudi Arabia, though he could end up returning to the elite level in Europe this summer.

According to Madrid-based newspaper AS, the Spain international has several options on the table as he evaluates a move away from Al-Nassr.

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde is eager for Laporte to return to Bilbao and help the club compete in the Champions League and fight for trophies next term.

But Athletic Club will struggle to finance a deal for Laporte, which could result in him going elsewhere.

Marseille have shown ‘keen interest’ in Laporte, while Inter Milan and Napoli are also in the frame. But there is a good chance the 31-year-old will return to England, with Arsenal and Aston Villa also plotting potential offers.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been ‘calling’ to see if he can wrap up a deal with Al-Nassr.

Aymeric Laporte will cost £20m

The Saudi Pro League outfit, who also have Cristiano Ronaldo on their books, want around £20m (€23m / $27m) to sell Laporte.

That fee is well within Arsenal’s reach, though some of the club’s fans might express concern about the fact he may be beyond his prime years.

Laporte joining Arsenal would be a shock deal as it would potentially see him come up against his former side City in the title race next season.

It is important to note that Laporte is not the only central defender Arsenal are looking at. They were eager to land Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth before he opted to join Real Madrid instead.

TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Arsenal are well placed to sign Ajax defensive talent Jorrel Hato after Chelsea’s talks for him stalled.

Although, Liverpool are providing Arsenal with competition for the €50m-rated Dutchman.

