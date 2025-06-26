Andrea Berta is working on moves for both Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko at Arsenal, with a transfer insider explaining how this method could ensure he gets the best deal amid a preference for the latter.

Arsenal have needed a new striker for several transfer windows, with Gabriel Jesus not a deadly goalscorer and Kai Havertz generally viewed as more of a central attacking midfielder. Gunners chiefs have decided to finally rectify the issue this summer, with funds allocated for a blockbuster swoop.

Mikel Arteta was initially hoping Arsenal could prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United, but that deal is almost impossible due to the fact he is valued at a fee in excess of £150m (€176m, $206m)

Instead, Arsenal are hoping to sign one of Sesko or Gyokeres.

Sporting CP ace Gyokeres previously signalled a preference to join Arsenal over Manchester United. But with Arsenal leaning towards Sesko, we exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Gyokeres has informed Man Utd he is keen on joining them this summer.

There have recently been complications in talks between Arsenal and Sesko, with the RB Leipzig star’s wage demands seeing contract negotiations stall.

But according to BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel, Sesko remains the undoubted top target for Arsenal.

During an appearance on Arsenal-focused YouTube channel Latte Firm, Mokbel suggested that Berta is poised ‘execute’ a move for Sesko once the time is right, with the Arsenal board preferring the 22-year-old to Gyokeres.

Mokbel also explained how Berta could cleverly be using the Gyokeres discussions to ensure Arsenal do not overpay on Sesko’s salary.

When asked who he is backing to join Arsenal, the reporter said: “If everything went according to plan, and they were to get the player they want to get, it would be Sesko.

“But things in football don’t always go the way you hope in terms of price and personal terms.

“I genuinely believe up until today, there isn’t a clear favourite in terms of who they can realistically obtain.

“If you were to take a vote inside Arsenal of the people that matter, there would be more universal backing for Sesko than there is for Gyokeres.

“But as far as I know both of those deals are being worked on so they can be in a position to execute when they have a full grasp of the exact numbers involved.

“There is an element of spinning plates there and Andrea Berta is quite renowned for that. The people that I speak to who have seen him operate at Atletico [Madrid] say he is quite renowned for having a number of deals on the go at once and then going, ‘bang, we’re gonna do that one’.

“And also having them play out in public, just so it helps with the deal that he actually wants to do. He can use it as leverage.

“For example, he can say – if he was trying to get Sesko – ‘well Gyokeres is agreeing to join for this amount of money, so why can’t you?’

“I think there is an element of brinkmanship going on there. My understanding is if they can get the right deal for Sesko then he will be the one they would prefer to do.”

Arsenal likely to pay £70m or more for Benjamin Sesko

Sesko has a sliding scale release clause in his Leipzig contract which is thought to have reached £70m (€82m / $96m).

Leipzig would ideally like to receive €80-100m (up to £85m / $117m), though Arsenal are unlikely to pay that higher price.

Interestingly, there have been two hints on social media recently that the Slovenian will be moving to the Emirates this summer.

It emerged on Wednesday that Sesko has started following Arsenal on Instagram. Plus, his barber – Sensei.London on Instagram – has added fuel to the fire by writing: ‘We hope to have you in London from this winter.’

Reacting to one fan’s comment, he added: ‘You [are] gonna have updates soon.’

