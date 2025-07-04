Arsenal set themselves Benjamin Sesko deadline as big gap in valuation revealed – Sources

Arsenal will give themselves until mid-July to forge an agreement for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with TEAMtalk sources revealing there is a £20million (€23m / $27m) gap in valuation between the two clubs.

The Gunners held talks to sign Sesko last summer but he ultimately rejected their advances to pen a new contract with Leipzig. Those fresh terms run until June 2029, though the Slovenian centre-forward is not expected to stay at Leipzig for that long.

Arsenal have returned to the negotiating table for Sesko as they look to make him their new No 9 for the upcoming season. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sesko is Arsenal’s top target to strengthen their striker ranks, though discussions with Leipzig remain tough.

The German club are holding firm on their £80m (€93m / $109m) valuation and are showing little willingness to lower the price, even though the player is pushing for a move to England.

So far, Arsenal have not submitted an official bid for Sesko. But the Gunners are clear on their position that they do not want to go beyond £60m (€70m / $82m).

While the gap between the two clubs is significant, talks are ongoing.

There is still some distance between Sesko and Arsenal on personal terms too, but it is not as wide as the one between the two clubs.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta remains confident that important progress can be made with Sesko in the next 10 days.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal view mid-July as a key deadline. If negotiations with Leipzig – and Sesko’s camp – do not move forward soon, they are ready to turn to other targets.

Benjamin Sesko is top of Arsenal wish list

Recent reports have suggested Arsenal have won the race for Viktor Gyokeres ahead of Manchester United. TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal view the Swede as a backup target, with Sesko their current priority.

Berta knows that talks with Sporting CP will be far from easy as they have increased Gyokeres’ price tag.

Gyokeres previously decided on Arsenal as his ideal next destination, though TEAMtalk revealed on June 25 that he is warming to the idea of reuniting with Ruben Amorim at Man Utd.

The Sporting star has a better goalscoring record than Sesko, but the latter is still only 22 years old and has plenty of time to develop into a truly elite striker.

Sesko stands at an imposing 6ft 5in tall and has been compared to Erling Haaland due to the way he can bully opposition defenders.

The striker managed 21 goals and six assists in 45 appearances for Leipzig last term.

