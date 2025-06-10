Arsenal are thundering towards the heavyweight signing of Benjamin Sesko after late efforts to lure him to Saudi Arabia failed and with a trusted journalist now ‘convinced’ the striker will move to north London, while RB Leipzig’s final asking price has also come to light.

The Gunners failed to get a single player into double figures in the goalscoring charts this season and that systematic failure has been cited by many observers as one of the chief reasons why Arsenal have been unable to take the next step and become Premier League champions. But after three successive seasons as runners-up, Mikel Arteta finally hopes to unlock his dream signing and help take his side to the next level.

To that end, the Gunners’ interest in towering 6ft 5in striker beast Sesko is well documented. He was on their radar last summer, though ultimately decided to stay at Leipzig for another season, where he committed to a new and improved contract.

Now 12 months on, Arteta is finally set to get his wish and bring Sesko to north London in what looks set to become one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

Having chosen to prioritise a move for Sesko over another target in Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal then saw the prospects of a move for the Slovenian potentially facing collapse after a late move to hijack the deal by Saudi billionaires, Al-Hilal.

However, while the Daily Mirror reports that they are willing to offer Sesko a salary four-times what he could potentially earn at Arsenal, the 22-year-old seemingly has no intention of taking them up on the offer with Fabrizio Romano, writing on X, among those confirming the striker fully intends to ‘continue in Europe’ at this stage and with a move to north London seen as far more appealing instead.

With Sesko’s views now clear, the London Evening Standard reports that fresh talks between Arsenal and RB Leipzig chiefs has been held to try and settle on a deal.

And while the German side are very much open to his sale as they look to make up for the shortfall on missing out on European football next season, they have made it clear they are unwilling to compromise over his price.

To further aid their prospects of a move going through, it’s reported that Leipzig have also gotten their wish with the Slovenian FA not to include Sesko in their side to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly on Tuesday evening. The 22-year-old is carrying a slight knock and the Bundesliga side had expressed concern that any aggravation to that injury could cost them a potentially lucrative sale…

Benjamin Sesko: Arsenal on cusp of agreeing personal terms

As a result, Arsenal have learned that they will need to meet Sesko’s clause this summer if they are to trigger a deal and bring the powerful frontman to north London.

Per Florian Plettenberg, that exit fee is set at between €80m and €100m (£67m to £84m / $90m to $113m), which fluctuates depending on when it is triggered and owing to his performance for Leipzig this season.

The Sky Germany reporter, like Romano, is also convinced that Sesko will end up signing for Arsenal this summer.

“I have a very good feeling on Sesko moving to Arsenal. Meetings have already taken place. RB Leipzig are expecting the first offer from Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko next week,” Plettenberg stated on Sunday.

“I am totally convinced Sesko will play for Arsenal next season.”

Furthermore, the Gunners are on the brink of agreeing personal terms for Sesko on a five-year deal to 2030, a fact reinforced by TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti.

Arteta, meanwhile, has stressed Arsenal’s need to bring in striker reinforcements this summer, and feels this season’s blip was owing to the number of injuries they suffered in attack.

“Well, what we have, what is clear as well with the amount of injuries that we had in the front line, that we need a goal threat and we need the firepower out there,” he said last month.

“Understanding that the context can change tomorrow, you know, and we cannot rely just on the numbers that we had before.

“And we have to add goals, we have to add creativity, we have to add numbers and that will be in different positions.”

Arsenal transfer latest: Zubimendi hijack threat dismissed; Man Utd star wanted

Arsenal, meanwhile, fully expect Martin Zubimendi to report for the beginning of pre-season amid clarity over Real Madrid potentially hijacking the move, and David Ornstein has revealed why a switch to north London isn’t yet official.

The Gunners also continue to be linked with a move for Leroy Sane, though the winger wants Arsenal to up their wages offer to him in the wake of interest from four other clubs and with the Bayern Munich star’s preference revealed.

On the subject of possible new wingers, the Gunners have been named by a reputable source as a strong contender to secure a shock raid on Manchester United for a player who has fallen foul of Ruben Amorim.

Arsenal’s next striker? A look at Sesko’s stats down the years