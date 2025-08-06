Arsenal are understood to be drawing up contingency plans should they miss out on the signing of Eberechi Eze – and sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly ready to make enquiries to sign a Serie A star who has been putting up impressive numbers over recent seasons.

The Gunners have made a total of six major signings so far this summer as they aim to go one better than the previous three seasons and take that next step from runners-up to Premier League champions. And despite adding some serious attacking reinforcements in the form of centre forward, Viktor Gyokeres and winger, Noni Madueke, Arsenal still have room for one more quality addition in the forward areas.

To that end, Arsenal have made it clear they are keen to sign Crystal Palace playmaker, Eze. The FA Cup winner has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave this summer, which is understood to be worth some £68m (€78m, $90.4m).

However, despite holding talks with the Palace star and having ascertained his desire to make the move to north London, a move does not look straightforward.

Indeed, with the 27-year-old’s clause expiring before the season gets underway, Arsenal were reported on Tuesday to be readying an offer that falls below his current clause – and they are hoping that the player’s desire to make the move can help facilitate those chances.

Despite that, a report from Football Insider claims that the Eagles are not willing to let the player leave for a cut-price fee and will bat away Arsenal’s attempts to get a deal done for around the £55m mark.

And while they could ultimately be left with a somewhat frustrated player, the fact that Palace have struggled to improve their own squad has only strengthened their resolve to not allow the 11-cap England star to leave on the cheap.

As a result, the report claims Berta and Co are beginning to take a serious look at alternative options – and they have been heartened by claims that Ademola Lookman looks free to leave Atalanta this summer for a fee some distance less than Eze…

Arsenal taking a serious look at Ademola Lookman

Per the report, the Serie A side are open to the sale of Lookman for a fee of €50m (£43.6m, $58m) this summer.

The London-born Nigeria international has been one of the more consistent performers for Atalanta over his three seasons at the club, scoring 52 times in 118 appearances. And with 25 assists in that time too, he boasts an impressive G/A of one every 1.53 appearances throughout his time in Italy.

Berta, however, knows he will need to move quickly to secure Lookman’s services.

The former Everton and Fulham winger is currently the subject of strong interest from Inter Milan, who have already seen one offer turned down, though our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed they are now readying an improved second bid.

And with that offer poised to reach €48m, including bonuses, there is a strong feeling in Italy that the Nerazzurri are closing in on a deal.

In the meantime, pundit Rio Ferdinand has also questioned if Arsenal really need Eze, and wonders where he will fit into Mikel Arteta’s side if he makes the move across London.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “I don’t think [Arsenal] need Eze. Why do [Arsenal] need Eze? Where is he going to play?

“You’ve got Martin Zubimendi as a holding midfielder, Declan Rice on the left-hand side of the No.8, Martin Odegaard on the right-hand side.

“Then you’ve got a winger – out of Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli… He’d play where Declan Rice plays.”

