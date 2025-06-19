Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to snap up an international striker who chalked up a combined 30 goals and assists last season, with the frontman having also been heavily linked with north London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners’ search for a No.9 has been well documented, as they continue to be linked with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Victor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic – although this latest link is a bit more left-field and more likely to be in addition to one of the names mentioned above rather than an alternative.

Indeed, Arsenal are now said to considering a swoop for highly-rated Dynamo Kyiv frontman Vladyslav Vanat after his impressive performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Just Arsenal, Vanat is being strongly touted for a move to The Emirates this summer, although the Gunners are not the only Premier League club now showing interest in his services.

Bitter rivals Spurs are also in the running as they search for more competition for Dominic Soalnke, along with the likes of Everton and Leeds United for a player who scored an impressive 21 goals and also notched nine assists last season.

The report states that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is now looking into the potential of a deal for the player, who is reported to have a release clause of around £17million (€20m).

However, Just Arsenal adds that Mikel Arteta does not view the 23-year-old’s signing as an urgent need right now, but is fully aware of Vanat’s quality and hopes to beat rivals to his signature once the Gunners have completed a deal for one of their top striker targets.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Arsenal transfer news: Striker search latest

In terms of those top targets named above, Arsenal will have to fork out a significant amount to get one of them on board.

Berta is known to be working feverishly behind the scenes to bring an end to Arsenal’s No.9 ‘problem’, with RB Leipzig’s Sesko still remaining the likeliest option at this stage.

The asking price remains a sticking point, with the Bundesliga outfit wanting between £68-85m, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Arsenal negotiations for Sesko have been ongoing since late May, but if a deal cannot be struck for the Slovenia international then Gyokeres also remains in play.

The Swede, if he can end his current dispute with Sporting, favours a return to England but continues to also be heavily linked with Manchester United due to his connection with Ruben Amorim.

But in terms of Arsenal’s overall search for a new No.9, journalist Ben Jacobs receently summed up the latest on X, stating: “Viktor Gyökeres prefers a move to the Premier League, and would welcome an Arsenal bid.

“Arsenal still deciding between Benjamin Sesko and Gyökeres. Andrea Berta simultaneously advancing both deals. Gyökeres would be open to Manchester United. There has been no formal rejection, but a deal to date has also never been at an advanced stage, despite suggestions.

“United have not made any formal approach to Sporting. Swedish striker one of several striker options discussed. Gyökeres believes he’ll still be allowed to leave Sporting for €70m. Arsenal have always been one to watch, but it will depend on Berta now because he is also in ongoing talks for Sesko at the same time, with a bid for one of the two targets expected soon.”

Latest Arsenal news: Sesko agent on move talk / Double contract breakthrough

🔴 Sesko agent addresses Arsenal transfer interest amid Gyokeres question and ‘special’ request

🔴 Real Madrid dealt transfer blow as Arsenal set for double contract breakthrough

🔴 Chelsea, Arsenal unfazed in pursuit of Aston Villa star despite eye-watering valuation – sources

VOTE – Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?