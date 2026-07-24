Fabrizio Romano confirms new Arsenal bid for Bruno Guimaraes coming as star ‘says YES’

Arsenal are preparing to launch a third offer for Bruno Guimaraes, with Mikel Arteta ‘pushing like crazy’ to land the Newcastle United midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Guimaraes has informed Newcastle he wants to leave the club to join Arsenal after finding out the Premier League champions are interested in his services. It represents another major blow for Newcastle following the sales of fellow star players Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon over the past 12 months.

Guimaraes‘ exit would be arguably the most painful yet, as he is the club’s captain and a fan-favourite, regularly making clear his affection for both the club and the city during his four-and-a-half-year stint on Tyneside.

So far, Arsenal have had bids for the Brazil star worth £55million and £65m rejected by Newcastle.

We revealed on Thursday night that Arsenal are poised to submit a new proposal worth £70m as they step up their hunt for Guimaraes.

Our information has now been confirmed by Romano. In his latest YouTube video, the journalist said: “Arsenal are ready to send a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes. Arsenal have [a] full agreement in place with Bruno Guimaraes on personal terms.

“The contract is ready, the contract is done. Bruno said yes to [the] Arsenal project.

“Bruno wants to be respectful with Newcastle. He doesn’t want to break the relationship. But Bruno wants to go. He’s made clear to Newcastle that he’s decided to go.

“Newcastle maintain that they don’t want to sell the player. It has to be a very good proposal in order to change their mind, otherwise they insist on keeping Bruno.

“Arsenal will try again, Arsenal will bid again. The expectation of those taking care of the deal is for Arsenal to present a new bid, after getting £55m plus £10m in add-ons rejected by Newcastle.

“Now, Arsenal are expected to get to £70m for Bruno Guimaraes. Still probably not enough to convince Newcastle, but it will be a way to get closer.

“Arsenal hope to close the deal at slightly over £70m. Arsenal have no intention to overpay.

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Arsenal won’t submit ‘crazy’ bid for Bruno Guimaraes – Romano

“Morgan Rogers, for example. Arsenal wanted the player, he was [their] top target, but for £90-100m. They were never going to pay £117m.

“Now, Arsenal, for Bruno Guimaraes, are very clear: £70m is a bid they are willing to present, but they are not going to make something completely crazy.

“Trust me, behind the scenes, Mikel Arteta is pushing like crazy to sign Bruno Guimaraes. Arteta considers Bruno a perfect player for [the] Arsenal midfield.”

Earlier this week, we revealed the three reasons why the 28-year-old wants to leave Newcastle. He has become frustrated with their project, is searching for a return to Champions League football, and he also knows that this could be his last chance to secure an elite move.

However, we confirmed on July 14 that Newcastle are holding out for closer to £100m before selling their talisman, leaving Arsenal with significant work to do before they can forge an agreement.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester City have reportedly sensed an opportunity to move for a top Liverpool target.

Plus, Arsenal have announced a winger signing and made huge progress towards a world-class striker deal.