Arsenal can sign £100m midfielder at stunning discount as star’s ‘head turned’

Arsenal have been told Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is available for far less than £100million this summer, and a report has even suggested he is looking to join the Gunners.

The last two summers have proven to be very frustrating for Newcastle fans. Alexander Isak forced through a £125m transfer to Liverpool last summer, and that was before Newcastle dropped out of the Champions League last season – which has sparked more damaging exits from St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona for £69m, while Sandro Tonali is poised to sign for Tottenham Hotspur in a whopping £100m deal.

Arsenal had expressed interest in Tonali, having spoken with his entourage in January, but they now have the opportunity to snare his former midfield partner Guimaraes instead.

Previous reports have placed the Brazilian’s valuation at a mega £100m, just like Tonali, though Lee Ryder of The Chronicle has suggested an agreement could actually be struck for the far lower price of £65m.

In an interview with football.london, Ryder said: “Newcastle’s stance has been that they don’t want to sell the club captain.

“He’s obviously the most important player at the club, very popular, and commercially important as well, because of shirt sales.

“But I think from Bruno’s point of view, it feels to me like he’s concerned about the direction Newcastle have gone in, they didn’t build on winning the Carabao Cup, finished 12th last season, which is just unacceptable at the best of times for an ambitious Premier League club.

“So I think there’s concern from him and his camp. I think there’s always been interest from Arsenal. I think Newcastle actually snuck in there and got him when Arsenal were probably thinking about getting him that summer [2022].

“We got him in the January and then the rest is history. But I don’t think that Arsenal’s interest ever went away. Yes, I’m also hearing that there was a sort of verbal proposal of £45m that was dismissed via third parties.

“And now it’s about whether they can come back with more. We’re told £65m could be the tipping point, could be some kind of verbal agreement between Bruno and his people. And if Arsenal do turn that into an official bid, then the wheels might start moving on it.”

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Arsenal eye £65m Bruno Guimaraes swoop

£65m for a complete, all-action midfielder such as Guimaraes would be fantastic business from Arsenal, considering the eye-watering fees other players have been moving for this summer.

Manchester City have spent £116m on Elliot Anderson, while Tottenham paid West Ham United £85m for Mateus Fernandes.

Ryder added in a separate story for The Chronicle that Newcastle are ‘braced for contact’ from Arsenal for Guimaraes.

The Magpies ‘fear’ their talisman could follow Tonali in pushing for a major transfer, and there are already concerns his ‘head has been turned’ by the interest.

Agents Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian have been tipped to help Arsenal complete a thrilling deal for Guimaraes.

We revealed on Monday that Newcastle intend to keep the 28-year-old after letting Tonali leave, but Arsenal look set to test that resolve.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of four potential replacements for a star who wants to move on.