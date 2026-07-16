Ornstein reveals electric Arsenal winger signing ‘done’ after double agreement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said yes to a summer signing

Arsenal are in the process of finalising their third signing of the summer transfer window, with David Ornstein revealing an agreement has been forged with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made Piero Hincapie’s loan move permanent by paying Bayer Leverkusen €40million (£34m), before bringing in Illan Meslier on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United. Tzolis is now set to follow the pair to the Emirates, and he will become Arsenal’s most exciting summer arrival yet.

On Thursday morning, journalist Nico Schira revealed the Gunners had agreed personal terms with the Greek sensation.

‘Excl. – Chrīstos Tzolīs has agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031 (3M/year) with #Arsenal, which are now ready to submit an official bid to #ClubBrugge to try to sign the Greek winger, who has been monitored by #AFC’s Scouts several times since February,’ Schira wrote.

Arsenal have now followed that up by striking a deal with Brugge.

‘Arsenal reach agreement with Club Brugge to sign Christos Tzolis,’ Ornstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Deal for 24yo left winger done at €40m asking price set by #ClubBrugge. Move in process of being finalised – Greece international wanted & prioritised #AFC move throughout.’

Tzolis will replace Leandro Trossard in Mikel Arteta’s squad, as the Belgian has joined Besiktas for €20m (£17m).

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Rogers might follow Tzolis to Arsenal

We confirmed on Tuesday that Arsenal see their move for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as a separate deal to Tzolis, as the pair could join in a sensational £366m quadruple deal.

Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta have identified Tzolis and Rogers as their top targets to transform the left wing position.

Tzolis will soon travel to England to complete his move, and Rogers could switfly follow.

Arsenal are open to offers for Gabriel Martinelli, who could be sold to make way for Rogers.

Villa ideally want an eye-watering £130m for the England star. Arsenal, in contrast, are expected to start the bidding at around £80-90m, and they do not want to go far above the £100m mark if they can help it.

Rogers wants to leave Villa for a club competing for Champions League and Premier League titles, which strengthens Arsenal’s position.

But Villa have tied the 23-year-old down to a long-term contract that runs until June 2031, which means they will only sell for what they deem to be a suitable price.

Meanwhile, we can provide the latest on Arsenal and Manchester City target Ayyoub Bouaddi.