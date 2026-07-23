Arsenal announce £34m winger signing amid ‘ground-breaking progress’ over striker deal

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and reportedly thundered towards the sensational signing of Atletico Madrid hitman Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal have already made Piero Hincapie’s loan move permanent for €40million (£34m) and signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer, and Tzolis has now become their third summer arrival. Mikel Arteta’s side have paid Club Brugge €40m/£34m to land Tzolis on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who will wear the No 17 shirt at the Emirates, has replaced Leandro Trossard in Arteta’s squad. Trossard recently joined Besiktas for €20m (£17m).

Reacting to Tzolis’ capture, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta told club media: “We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis.

“Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.

“Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he’s a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team.

“We’re confident Christos will make a significant contribution to our club, and we hope our supporters will enjoy watching him play in an Arsenal shirt.

“We look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter together.”

Arsenal remain on the hunt for a new striker and a second left winger to compete with Tzolis. They had earmarked Morgan Rogers for the latter role but were not willing to bid over £80m, with Chelsea ultimately snaring the Englishman for a huge £117m.

Arsenal are now targeting Bradley Barcola, Yan Diomande and Nico Williams instead.

Recent reports have suggested Arsenal have overtaken Barcelona in the chase for Argentina striker Alvarez, too.

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Arsenal move into pole position for Julian Alvarez

CaughtOffside revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal have made ‘ground-breaking progress’ in their pursuit of Alvarez after Berta held talks with the player.

Atleti have also told Berta they would rather sell to Arsenal than LaLiga rivals Real Madrid or Barca, setting up a potential move to the Premier League worth €130-150m (£111-128m).

On Wednesday, Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claimed the Blues could accidentally help Arsenal get closer to signing Alvarez.

He reported that Atleti are considering selling the 26-year-old to help fund a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly decided whether they will sell Marcus Rashford to Arsenal this summer.

Plus, Arsenal have been told to ‘show the money’ for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.