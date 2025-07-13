Arsenal have made a major breakthrough in talks to sign Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres, and now look set to sign their No. 1 striker target, per reliable journalist David Ornstein

The Gunners have had their eye on Gyokeres for months, and despite facing obstacles in negotiations, now look set to get their man, in a major boost for Mikel Arteta.

Talks have proven more difficult than anticipated after Sporting president Frederico Varandas went back on a reported promise made to Gyokeres that he could be sold for €60million (£51.9m / $70.1m) plus €10million (£8.6m / $11.7m) in add-ons.

However, Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, has exclusively revealed that Arsenal are now ‘in the process of completing a deal’ for Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has refused to return to pre-season training with Sporting as he has his heart set on joining the Gunners, and a five-year contract is ‘lined up’, per the report.

And in a second, later update on X, Ornstein states that ‘Sporting sources’ have confirmed that Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ for the transfer – “Deal worth €63.5million (£55m / $74.2m) guaranteed + €10m in add-ons,” Ornstein posted.

Everything now points towards Gyokeres signing for Arsenal, with the hard work put in by sporting director Andrea Berta paying off.

Gyokeres’ agent makes compromise for Arsenal transfer

Another reputed journalist in Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Gyokeres is on the verge of joining Arsenal.

“The agreement between Arsenal and Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres, getting closer after new contacts today,” Romano posted on X.

“Negotiations between clubs never off despite reports as Gyökeres only wanted Arsenal. #AFC now willing to get closer to €70m plus €10m add-ons as Sporting want.”

Meanwhile, another interesting detail was revealed by journalist Chris Wheatley, who claims that Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, is “expected to forgo a portion of his fee [commission] to help the Gunners meet Sporting’s demands.”

The 27-year-old joined Sporting from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and has notched an astonishing 97 goals in 102 games for the Portuguese side.

While the Premier League is undoubtedly a step up in quality, Arsenal will hope that Swedish international Gyokeres can help fire them to the Premier League title.

Latest Arsenal news

