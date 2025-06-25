Arsenal are ‘close’ to reaching an agreement with Brentford to sign Christian Norgaard, with reliable journalist David Ornstein revealing the status of the potential transfer.

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta is working in tandem with Mikel Arteta behind the scenes as the Gunners look to get their business done early.

With Thomas Partey set to depart the Emirates when his contract expires on June 30, signing another new midfielder, alongside Martin Zubimendi, has become a priority for Arsenal.

According to Ornstein, Arsenal are very close to sealing the signing of Brentford midfielder Norgaard, who could join alongside Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Sociedad star Zubimendi in the coming days.

“Arsenal close to agreement with Brentford for Christian Norgaard,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Deal not done but heading in that direction after ~€11m offer. Brentford midfielder wants Arsenal + main target as experienced & PL-ready option amid Jorginho/Partey exits.”

Norgaard’s desire to join Arsenal is no doubt playing into the London side’s hands and everything now points towards the 31-year-old joining, but whether €11 million (£9.3 million / $12.8 million) is enough remains to be seen.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ star ‘pushing’ to join Tottenham AFTER Arsenal ‘talks’

Arsenal close to sealing THREE deals

Ornstein’s update comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier today (June 25) that Arsenal had bid €11m for Norgaard. Romano suggested that Brentford are holding out for more.

“Arsenal submitted proposal worth €11m package for Christian Norgaard,” wrote Romano, as we cited earlier.

“Negotiations ongoing as Brentford want more and talks continue. Norgaard wants to join Arsenal.”

There is no indication yet that Brentford have formally rejected Arsenal’s €11m bid for Norgaard, but the suggestion from Romano is that this will happen.

The Danish international joined the Bees in 2019 and has made 196 appearances for the club, notching 13 goals and 18 assists in the process.

As mentioned, Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa, who will be brought in as a new back-up option to David Raya.

Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation earlier after Arsenal triggered the Spanish shot stopper’s £5m release clause.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Zubimendi’s arrival at the Gunners is imminent after the news broke on June 23 that the midfielder had flown in to sign his contract.

Arsenal are understood to be paying Real Sociedad a fee slightly more than his €60million (£51m / $69m) release clause in order to schedule some of the payments further down the line.

Zubimendi is also expected to sign an initial four-year deal at Emirates Stadium, tying the 26-year-old star down through to summer 2029.

Arsenal are closing in on the triple signing but their business is far from done, with a new striker the next priority for Arteta and Berta.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Premier League transfers of all time: Liverpool star Florian Wirtz overtakes Chelsea duo

Latest Arsenal news

🔴⚪️ Arsenal hatch plan to ‘convince’ Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid

🔴⚪️ Man Utd rocked as Arsenal switch to Gyokeres after Sesko complication

🔴⚪️ Arsenal set Viktor Gyokeres signing deadline as transfer U-turn leads to fresh offer

Christian Norgaard’s 2024/25 season in numbers