Arsenal plot damaging Newcastle raid as move for electric star assessed – it’s NOT Isak

Newcastle United are at serious risk of losing Alexander Isak, with the striker keen on a move to Liverpool, and another vital Magpies star could reportedly head out the exit door, this time to Arsenal.

The Gunners have tied up a deal for their top striker target, Viktor Gyokeres, after bringing in senior players Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke, and Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal’s spending has now hit around £200million if you include the £64million fee they have agreed with Sporting CP to sign Gyokeres, whose arrival will be announced imminently.

However, Mikel Arteta still wants more reinforcements and wants to bring in a new left-winger, who can replace Leandro Trossard in the long term and compete with Gabriel Martinelli and youngster Ethan Nwaneri for a starting spot.

According to reports, Newcastle star Anthony Gordon is on a three-man shortlist of exciting winger targets for the Gunners.

“I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something,” journalist Charles Watts told Caught Offside.

“We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest. Whether Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.”

Arsenal shortlist three exciting winger options

Gordon, 24, has proven to be a vital addition for Newcastle since his £45million move from Everton in 2023.

The England international notched nine goals and seven assists across all competitions for the Magpies last term, playing his role in their qualification to the Champions League, and historic Carabao Cup win.

Eddie Howe has often praised Gordon as an integral part of his squad, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about him leaving St James’ Park.

Liverpool, the club the winger supported as a boy, has often been touted as the most likely destination for Gordon, and as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on June 4, he is open to joining the Reds this summer.

Liverpool could still come calling for Gordon should Luis Diaz be sold, but an Arsenal move would be interesting, though Newcastle are under no pressure to sell, given he is on a long-term contract, and would be in no mood to entertain bids should Isak leave for a huge fee.

Reports suggest Newcastle value Gordon at £80million.

As for Eberechi Eze, TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are big admirers of the Crystal Palace star, and would be willing to pay £55million to sign him, as our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier today.

Palace, however, are standing firm on their £68million valuation, so there is some negotiating to be done between clubs.

Real Madrid ace Rodrygo would perhaps be the most statement signing of the trio. There is no guarantee he leaves Real Madrid, but if he does, he’ll cost in excess of €90million (£78m / $106m).

Arsenal have Rodrygo on their radar but as with Gordon, they could face competition from Liverpool, who have the Brazilian shortlisted as a potential replacement for Bayern Munich target Diaz.

