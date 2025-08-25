Double Arsenal exit to unlock signing No 8 as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘new bid this week’

Arsenal will pursue an eighth signing of the summer transfer window if Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave this week, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest.

Arsenal have had an extremely busy summer, spending over £260million to improve several areas of their team. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze have all arrived at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s most recent signing, Eze, is delighted to have made the move as he supported the club growing up.

Tottenham Hotspur had been close to landing the attacking midfielder but Arsenal completed a stunning late hijack after deciding they needed to replace the injured Kai Havertz.

Next up on Arsenal’s to-do list is resolve the left-back position. Kieran Tierney has already returned to Celtic on a free transfer but there could be more moves late in the window.

With Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the squad, plus Jurrien Timber able to play there if needed, Mikel Arteta is happy to offload Kiwior and Zinchenko.

Both players are on the market as Arsenal look to recoup funds after an expensive summer. Romano has now revealed that Porto remain in ‘active talks’ for Poland international Kiwior.

Porto had a €27m (£23m) loan-to-buy offer for Kiwior rejected in July and will send a ‘new bid this week’. They will ‘try again soon’ for the 25-year-old after identifying him as a key target.

Romano added that Arsenal ‘could add one more player’ if Kiwior and Zinchenko depart.

Porto previously expressed interest in Zinchenko too, but they are now prioritising a move for Kiwior instead.

Kiwior to Porto, Zinchenko to Fenerbahce?

Real Betis have been linked with Zinchenko, but it is Fenerbahce who have pushed hardest to snare him this summer.

According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce have offered €10m (£9m) for the Ukrainian, while Arsenal are holding out for €15m (£13m).

It is unclear at this stage exactly who could arrive in north London to replace Kiwior and Zinchenko. Arsenal were previously hoping to sign versatile Dutchman Jorrel Hato, who can play as a centre-half or left-back, though it was Chelsea who managed to win the race for his signature.

Other targets will likely emerge in the coming days.

The Athletic have reported that Zinchenko could run down his Arsenal contract before leaving for free next summer. This could see Arsenal postpone their next defensive signing until the end of next season.

