Eberechi Eze: Arsenal in talks for stunning player-plus-cash deal as agreement nears

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are holding discussions over a deal for Eberechi Eze that could see a Gunners player move to Selhurst Park, as per a report, while Mikel Arteta’s side have been tipped to finalise the signing ‘in the next hour’ as the England ace is ‘desperate’ to join.

Eze joined Palace from QPR in August 2020 and has gone on to register 40 goals and 28 assists in 167 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions. The attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players, who has also written himself into the Palace history books after scoring the winning goal for them against Manchester City in the FA Cup final earlier this year.

Eze’s dazzling displays for Palace have seen him force his way into the England squad, and he has amassed 12 caps so far.

The playmaker could feature in the Europa League with Palace in the new campaign – if the club gets the green light from UEFA to participate – though he is also considering a blockbuster move to a so-called ‘big six’ club.

Rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are battling it out to sign Eze, whose Palace contract includes a release clause worth an initial £60million plus £8m in add-ons (a total package worth €79m / $93m).

As things stand, Arsenal are in pole position to land Eze. According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are in ‘negotiations’ with both the player and Palace as they look to wrap up the deal.

The Gunners are confident of bringing Eze in as he ‘wants to join the club’, having supported them growing up.

But Arsenal are looking to pay less than £68m for Eze and this has seen the two clubs enter talks over a potential player-plus-cash deal.

Palace are looking into whether they can get an Arsenal star to move to south London as part of any agreement for Eze.

The two clubs have a great relationship following recent deals for Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Rob Holding, which could help Eze complete a dream switch to the Emirates.

Arsenal insider Teams news and ticks has also claimed on The Inside Foreword podcast (via Football365) that Arsenal could ‘wrap up’ Eze’s signing ‘in the next hour if they wanted to’ by pushing the boat out and meeting his £68m exit clause.

Eze is ‘desperate’ to join Arteta’s side and this means there should be no issues over a prospective contract.

Arsenal could beat Spurs to Eberechi Eze

TEAMtalk revealed a week ago that Spurs are willing to break their transfer record to sign the 27-year-old. However, they have since been overtaken by Arsenal in the transfer pursuit.

Sources have confirmed to us that Eze is very happy with the provisional contract offer Arsenal have sent him.

David Ornstein has revealed that Eze could join Arsenal alongside a new left winger and centre-forward, setting up a spectacular triple swoop that would transform Arteta’s attack.

As per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in ‘direct contact’ with Eze and he is ‘open’ to the move, viewing it as a big opportunity.

Arsenal are also ‘informed’ on all the details of his release clause.

While Palace have refused to lower their demands for Eze, they have told Arsenal that the initial £60m fee can be paid in three instalments.

