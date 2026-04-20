Arsenal lead race for dominant Rangers star as record-breaking price tag set

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez is emerging as one of the most intriguing transfer targets ahead of the summer window.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who joined the Glasgow club from Peterborough United for around £3.5million last summer, has enjoyed a strong breakthrough season at Ibrox. Standing at 6ft 5in, his aerial dominance, composure on the ball and impressive performances have caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe.

Rangers are braced for significant interest and are reportedly set to demand at least £25m – with some sources suggesting a higher valuation up to £35m – for the centre-back, who has three years left on his contract.

Manager Danny Rohl has praised Fernandez as a role model for the club’s development strategy and hopes to keep him, but the club may find it difficult to resist substantial Premier League bids.

Peterborough also have a sell-on clause attached to any deal, which will drive Rangers’ asking price upwards.

Arsenal lead the domestic pursuit, with the Gunners closely monitoring the giant defender as a potential reinforcement for their backline.

Chelsea have also shown keen interest, while West Ham United are actively linked and could make a concrete approach.

Everton complete a notable Premier League contingent keeping tabs on his progress.

In Europe, Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have registered strong admiration, with some sources indicating they were among the earliest to show interest.

Dortmund in particular are seen as strong contenders.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge are understood to be seriously pursuing the player, while Dutch clubs Ajax and Feyenoord have been mentioned as potential suitors, too.

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Bayern NOT in Arsenal transfer battle – sources

Earlier whispers even connected Fernandez with Bayern Munich, though that link has been cooled by sources.

Fernandez himself has spoken positively about life at Rangers and recently encouraged teammates to commit long-term, suggesting he is settled for now.

However, a record-breaking fee for the club could tempt Rangers to sell, particularly if it helps fund further squad investment.

Rangers’ model is to buy low and sell high, so should a bid match their expectations, it will be accepted.

Their current record sale is defender Calvin Bassey, who joined Ajax for an initial £19.6m (rising to £22.5m with add-ons) in July 2022.