Arsenal have officially announced that Jorginho will leave the Emirates when his contract expires, and now he’s ‘set for a medical’ ahead of a free transfer.

The Brazil-born Italian international is one of several stars who will leave Arsenal on June 30, alongside the likes of Kieran Tierney, and loanees Raheem Sterling and Neto.

Thomas Partey’s contract is also set to expire, but Arsenal remain in talks with him, with Mikel Arteta keen to keep hold of him for next season.

However, Jorginho’s story at Arsenal is now over, and he looks set to join Brazilian club Flamengo, with the switch close to being finalised.

According to GE Globo, the Gunners midfielder will undergo a medical on Friday (June 6), before signing a contract with Flamengo.

And while the move is not yet official, it’s claimed that Jorginho will wear the number 21 shirt for the Brazilian club.

The report claims that the plan for Jorginho is for him to fly to Rio de Janeiro in the early hours on Friday and then undergo a medical.

Zubimendi: The perfect Jorginho replacement?

Jorginho signed for Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in January 2023, and he has played a big role in the Gunners’ rise under Arteta.

The experienced defensive-mid will leave Arsenal having made 79 appearances for the club, scoring two goals in the process.

The decision doesn’t come as any real shock, as Jorginho is now past his best, and Arsenal are expected to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi has verbally agreed to sign a long-term deal with Arsenal, and it was rumoured he was set to complete a medical for the move before he made comments on June 4 that cast doubt on the situation.

When asked if there is a chance he will stay at Sociedad another season, Zubimendi said: “Of course there are options, but it’s true that it seems like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end.

“I don’t think thinking about it right now is my priority. I’m here with the [Spain] national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I will.”

The expectation, however, is that Arsenal will pay Zubimendi’s €60m (£50.6m) release clause and the 26-year-old will fill the void that’ll be left by Jorginho.

