Arsenal’s chances of signing BOTH Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke this summer have been spelt out by Fabrizio Romano – while there is a critical update from Portugal which appears to signal the end of the Gunners’ chances of signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for some sizeable summer signings to help his Arsenal side take that critical next step. After finishing the last three Premier League seasons as runners-up (twice to Man City and last year, to Liverpool), while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals, the Gunners are looking to add that extra sprinkling of quality to their squad and help them end their five-year trophy drought.

While they are actively pursuing the new striker everyone feels they need, Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have also been working on a number of other needs, with deals for Christian Norgaard (a replacement for Thomas Partey), Kepa Arrizabalaga (a back-up for David Raya) and the biggest of all so far, Martin Zubimendi, all signed off.

Arteta also wants more punch in attack and, with the left side seen as a particular area for improvement, both Eze and Madueke have been identified as targets.

With talks now underway with Chelsea over a deal for the England winger, who the Blues have now cleared to leave, it’s been suggested the interest could KO their wishes to also land Eze.

However, as transfer guru Romano has explained, a determined Arteta could bring in BOTH players this summer.

“Noni Madueke remains a concrete option for Arsenal, an important target for Arsenal, but separate from the story regarding Eberechi Eze because, obviously, Eberechi Eze remains a target for Arsenal,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“In that case, I told you almost one week ago, Arsenal made contact with the agents of Eberechi Eze. That remains the case.

“Arsenal are speaking to the player. The player is keen on a move to Arsenal. So, Eberechi Eze remains one of the names on the shortlist. But before closing this deal, you need to talk to Crystal Palace, and that’s not an easy point.

“But, for sure, it’s a separate story from Noni Madueke, separate story also from Viktor Gyokeres.”

Eze, Madueke in… Arsenal’s Gyokeres hopes collapse – report

As it stands, it does look like Madueke could well be the next signing through the door at Emirates Stadium.

And with the Gunners making their opening offer for the 23-year-old winger after commencing club-to-club talks with Chelsea, a reporter has revealed how much the Blues are demanding to sell the seven-times capped England international to their London rivals.

While that asking price certainly looks sizeable, Chelsea believe the prospective moves of both Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd and Anthony Elanga to Newcastle give them belief their demands are fair.

As far as Eze is concerned, the pathway to signing the Palace star is that little bit simpler, owing to the £68m exit clause in his contract.

To that end, we revealed last week how a two-fronted Arsenal powerplay had convinced the star to choose Arsenal over Tottenham this summer, while a new report has also revealed they are on the verge of striking an agreement for the talented playmaker.

As for Gyokeres, reports in Portugal claim the transfer for the Swedish striker is facing ‘imminent collapse’ and the reasons why have been detailed.

Arsenal transfer latest: Zubimendi, Liverpool revelation; Gyokeres Plan B

