Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal ‘will’ make signing No 5 amid £60m ‘negotiation’

Arsenal are gunning to sign a new centre-back before the transfer deadline, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed an Atletico Madrid star is now under strong consideration.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made Piero Hincapie’s loan move permanent for €40million (£34m), while also capturing Christos Tzolis, Illan Meslier and Bruno Guimaraes. They are still searching for an elite left winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli, while a centre-half is also needed following William Saliba’s back injury at the World Cup.

Arsenal are battling Liverpool for Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa, who would help to bolster both the centre-back and right-back positions for Mikel Arteta.

But Villa are understood to want a huge £60m for Konsa, forcing Arsenal to consider other options on the market.

In his latest YouTube video, Romano stated that talks for the England star are ongoing, while Arsenal have also made ‘contact’ for 23-year-old Atleti defender Marc Pubill.

“Don’t forget that Arsenal will also sign a centre-back,” Romano said.

“At the moment, on Jules Kounde, no big updates so far. So the situation remains quiet around Kounde.

“Talking about other defenders, [there are] two different situations.

“One is for a player who is for sure in the list, and it’s not a new name. It’s [Ezri] Konsa at Aston Villa.

“He’s a defender really appreciated by Arsenal. He remains a name they are having a negotiation for, on club side and on player side.

“So for Konsa, Arsenal are in the mix.

Arsenal in contact for Konsa, Pubill

“Then, another name really appreciated by Arsenal is Marc Pubill from Atletico Madrid.

“Marc Pubill is one of the names on Arsenal’s list. Arsenal had some contact to understand about the price and to try and understand if there is a chance to sign Marc Pubill.

“But Atletico Madrid absolutely want to keep him. So at the moment, also Marc Pubill looks like a difficult target.

“Cuti Romero was a name linked in the media, but Cuti Romero is expected to join Atletico Madrid. Tottenham are not selling to Arsenal.

“Konsa is probably the most easy solution on the market. Still very expensive, but for sure one to watch.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly received an offer for Martinelli.