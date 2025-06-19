Arsenal have reportedly reached a decision over the asking price for top striker target Viktor Gyokeres, amid reports that the Sweden international feels ‘betrayed’ by his current club Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres is among this year’s most in-demand strikers after blasting in 97 goals in 102 games for the Primeira Liga champions and is attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal and Manchester United his main suitors when it comes to the Premier League.

Links to Old Trafford are clear and obvious, given his relationship with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, but it’s been continually reported that the 27-year-old actually favours a move to Arsenal instead.

Indeed, journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims Gyokeres has been their first choice for a while, telling The Italian Football Podcast: “I’ve known for a month that the first choice for Arsenal in the striker position is Gyokeres.

“Then there were all the issues between the president of Sporting Lisbon and Gyokeres’ agent (over the alleged promises about his asking price).

“Andrea Berta, the new Arsenal sporting director, prefers Gyokeres over Sesko. Many say that Sesko is the first choice of Arsenal. This is not the news I have. Gyokeres is Arsenal’s priority.

“Gyokeres is possible [for Juventus] if Arsenal withdraw [from the race]. Juventus cannot compete with Arsenal.”

The former Coventry City star, who has scored 97 goals and notched 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Sporting, had hoped for a smooth exit from his current club after reports of a gentleman’s agreement that he could leave for €70million (£60m).

However, Gyokeres’ relationship with Sporting Lisbon has deteriorated, with club chiefs deciding to demand a much higher fee. It is now being suggested that it could cost as much as €100million (£85m, $115m), with Gyokeres feeling ‘betrayed’ by the whole situation and ‘refusing’ to attend a clear-the-air meeting with the club.

That price has also impacted the hopes of Arsenal and United striking a deal for the player, and now Portuguese outlet Record states that the Gunners are refusing to pay anything more than an initial €55m (£47m, $63m) for Gyokeres and will not budge from that figure – ending their current interest in the attacker as a result.

Gyokeres war of words with Sporting continues

Sporting president Federico Varandas has spoken out on the ongoing saga and claimed that his side would not be bullied into selling Gyokeres.

He said: “One thing you should already know is me better. Threats, blackmail and insults don’t work with me.

“I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for €60m+10m (£51m+£8.5m) because I never promised him that. This game that the agent is playing only makes the situation worse. To this day, Sporting has not had an offer for Viktor Gyökeres, neither today nor last season.”

“I think it’s fair to explain the whole process. The process started last year when the season ended, Sporting were champions and had a fantastic season,” Varandas added.

“During the transfer window we realised that Viktor was going to stay at Sporting because we didn’t receive a single offer for him. When the season started, the agent approached Hugo Viana several times, asking if we could add an extra fee to the contract if he scored ‘x’ goals; I gave Viana the opportunity to negotiate, within reason.”

For his part, Gyokeres simply responded on Instagram: “There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right.”

From Sporting’s point of view, there will come a point when they must decide what path to take over the player’s future, especially if – as expected – no clubs are prepared to pay their asking price for Gyokeres.

Quite whether they are willing to come all the way down to Arsenal’s £47m figure remains to be seen though.

