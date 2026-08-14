Ornstein reveals Gabriel Martinelli decision on leaving Arsenal for Galatasaray

David Ornstein has revealed whether Gabriel Martinelli will join Galatasaray after the Turkish giants submitted an offer for the Arsenal winger.

Arsenal are in the process of overhauling Mikel Arteta’s options at left wing. They have sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for €20m (£17m) and replaced him with the €40m (£34m) capture of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is now searching for an elite winger to replace Martinelli. Arsenal have missed out on Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers, meaning Nico Williams and Bradley Barcola could now emerge as key targets.

Arsenal will have to hijack Liverpool’s talks if they decide to sign Barcola, as Andoni Iraola’s side have agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.

Arsenal’s plan to offload Martinelli and land a top-class new wide player has received a blow, as the Brazilian does not want to join Galatasaray.

According to Ornstein, Martinelli’s camp has ‘informed’ Arsenal that their client has ‘no interest in joining Galatasaray’.

While Galatasaray is often an attractive destination for players, Martinelli clearly feels he can still make a big impact in one of Europe’s top five leagues, especially as the 25-year-old has his peak years ahead of him.

Florian Plettenberg revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal had received a €45m (£38m) bid from Galatasaray, and Ornstein has now confirmed that proposal.

Arsenal are ‘open to trading’ the player if a ‘suitable offer’ comes in, though Galatasaray look set to miss out on Martinelli.

He is currently looking to stay at the Emirates, but that could change if Arsenal end up signing an elite replacement.

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli rejects Galatasaray

Martinelli’s contract runs until June 2027 and includes the option for Arsenal to extend by a further 12 months.

The Telegraph revealed on Thursday that during talks for Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and Victor Osimhen have also been discussed.

Arteta has admitted Nwaneri could be sold to aid his development.

We can confirm that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have internally discussed moving for Osimhen, though nothing is advanced at this stage.

We understand Manchester United have cooled their interest in the striker due to the big costs involved.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed the signing of a prolific striker from Liverpool, as per a trusted source.