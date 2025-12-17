Rodrygo and Kenan Yildiz are among Arsenal's four targets

Arsenal are plotting talks with four top-class wingers including Kenan Yildiz and Rodrygo as they weigh up the sale of Gabriel Martinelli, according to reports.

Martinelli has registered 57 goals and 30 assists in 243 appearances for Arsenal since making his first-team debut in August 2019. That includes six goals and one assist in 18 matches this season, with five of those strikes coming in the Champions League.

The left winger has become the first player in Arsenal’s history to score in five straight Champions League games. He has netted against European giants such as Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, too.

However, Martinelli’s finishing has been called into question previously in his Arsenal career. Pundits and fans alike have debated whether Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta could land an elite winger to replace the Brazilian on the left flank.

Summer signing Eberechi Eze can play there, though he is far more effective centrally.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are providing Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with competition for Bournemouth hitman Antoine Semenyo.

The wide man can be signed for £65million in January via a release clause in his contract. It is active during the early stages of the winter window and drops to £50m next summer.

Sources have confirmed to us that Semenyo is among four Bournemouth players United are watching closely.

Arsenal chiefs are considering whether to sell Martinelli, and they will step up their pursuit of Semenyo if the electric Emirates star leaves.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Al-Nassr have all expressed interest in Martinelli previously and could return for him in 2026. Arsenal want £60-70m before letting the player depart, with Arteta valuing him highly and having previously labelled him an ‘outstanding’ attacker.

Arsenal tracking Yildiz, Rodrygo and Leao

Juventus superstar Yildiz is another stunning option Arsenal are looking at. It was revealed earlier on Wednesday that Berta is in ‘direct contact’ with Yildiz’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Arsenal are battling Chelsea for the 20-year-old, who is in the midst of a contract wrangle with Juve over wages.

Yildiz will cost more than Semenyo as his price tag has been set at €90m (£79m).

It emerged on December 11 that Arsenal have decided against landing a new centre-forward and would rather bring in a high-quality left-wing option, with Real Madrid ace Rodrygo and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao on their shortlist.

Arsenal made contact for Rodrygo over the summer and remain firmly interested. Rodrygo could push for a move away from the Bernabeu to get out of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s shadow.

While Leao has a €150m (£132m) release clause in his contract, Milan are expected to sell for a significantly lower price. We revealed on October 29 that Leao is ‘very keen’ to move to the Emirates if such an opportunity arises.

Arsenal transfer news: Third Serie A target; Milan could respond

Yildiz and Leao are not the only Serie A stars Arsenal are monitoring, as a report states they are also ‘very interested’ in an AC Milan stopper.

He impressed during a pre-season friendly between the two clubs in July.

The sides could be involved in two deals as Milan are looking into a winter transfer for an Arsenal forward.