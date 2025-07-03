Arsenal get green light to sign ‘world-class’ star as sensational double deal accelerates

The chances of Arsenal signing Rodrygo have risen significantly as two factors have contributed to his potential Real Madrid exit, with the Gunners also in advanced talks to sign a classy Premier League star.

Arsenal have announced one new signing so far this summer, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga arriving from rivals Chelsea for £5million (€6m / $7m). Next up for Arsenal is midfielder Christian Norgaard, who is due to replace Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have agreed to pay Brentford an initial £10m for Norgaard, plus £5m in add-ons (a total package worth €17m / $20.5m).

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard to improve Arteta’s attacking ranks, with a new left winger, central attacking midfielder and striker being eyed.

Arteta has identified Rodrygo as a ‘dream’ addition at left wing and is pushing Berta to forge an agreement for the Madrid ace.

Arsenal have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Rodrygo, with The Athletic’s Real Madrid reporter Mario Cortegana revealing that Los Blancos are now ‘open’ to selling him this summer.

New manager Xabi Alonso has greenlit Rodrygo’s departure, which will likely advance once Madrid return from the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian’s father and agent, Eric Goes, has repeatedly complained to Madrid chiefs about his son being sidelined due to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

This, coupled with Rodrygo’s underwhelming performances, has resulted in Madrid warming to a sale.

Alonso wanted to evaluate the 24-year-old at the Club World Cup and has given him two appearances so far, with Madrid due to face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

But Rodrygo has not done enough to convince Alonso he can be a crucial member of the Madrid side and an exit is now on the cards.

Alonso and Madrid officials are in agreement that they ‘will not stand in the player’s way if a suitable offer is made’.

Real Madrid open Rodrygo door for Arsenal

The news gives Arsenal a great chance to snare Rodrygo in what would be a statement summer deal.

The Gunners are ‘monitoring’ Rodrygo’s situation and have been in talks with his camp in recent weeks as they ‘weigh up’ an official bid.

The two-time Champions League winner has also been linked with Manchester City, but it is Arsenal who are thought to be in pole position to bring him to the Premier League.

David Ornstein has confirmed that any Arsenal move for a left winger such as Rodrygo will come alongside their swoop for Crystal Palace No 10 Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal are edging closer to a dazzling double deal for the pair. Indeed, they could send a player to Selhurst Park to sweeten the Eze transfer for Palace.

Eze is reportedly ‘desperate’ to join Arsenal and TEAMtalk understands he is very happy with the contract offer they have sent him. It is now up to Arsenal to meet Palace’s demands, with Eze having a £68m (€79m / $93m) release clause in his contract.

Returning to Rodrygo, Ornstein has suggested he is more likely to join Arsenal if the Gunners sell Gabriel Martinelli. 33-cap Brazil international Rodrygo is valued at €90m (£77.5m / $106m).

Rodrygo – who has previously been labelled a ‘world-class superstar’ by Madrid legend Luka Modric – is also of interest to Bayern Munich.

In addition to the negotiations for Rodrygo and Eze, Arsenal are holding talks for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal fans have understandably been concerned by the club’s lack of transfer dealings compared with rivals such as City and Chelsea, but several top players could soon walk through the door at the Emirates.

