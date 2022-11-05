Arsenal transfer news: Gunners move ‘possible’ for forward-thinking World Cup hopeful who got away

A player who slipped from Arsenal’s grasp but is now preparing to grace the World Cup stage has admitted he would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium in the future.

Arsenal are building a bright future for themselves at the moment. They currently sit top of the Premier League table after 12 games of the season. It has been a useful time for them to think about getting some of their key players to commit their futures to the club.

Mikel Arteta is utilising a young squad full of promising players, while also blending in experienced stars to make Arsenal as formidable as they have been in many years.

But they must keep exploring their opportunities in the transfer market to ensure their current form can become sustainable.

With that in mind, recent reports indicated they could be willing to spend around £50million in the January transfer window to give themselves a mid-season boost.

They could be looking to reinforce in central midfield, out wide or in defence. In any case, it could preserve their momentum for the second half of the season.

Now, one potential future target has confessed he wouldn’t mind joining Arsenal – just a few years after leaving them.

Yunus Musah was in Arsenal’s academy between 2012 and 2019, before he left for Valencia. Since his Spanish switch, the midfielder has been building up his reputation.

Now with 19 caps for the USA national team to his name, Musah is looking forward to participating at the World Cup, which could be a good platform for him to show the world what he is all about – and Arsenal what they are missing out on.

Midfielder still has Arsenal connections

But the 19-year-old has now opened the door to a return to Arsenal later down the line.

Asked about the prospect by CBS Sports, he said: “You never know. I had a great time at Arsenal developing there. I still have friends there.

“The coaches were great. Being an Arsenal player in general is great. I loved playing for Arsenal.

“I’ve nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it’s time to go back then it’s possible.

“For now I’m really happy at Valencia and I’m looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we’re doing now.”

Musah’s contract with Valencia is due to run until 2026. To date, he has made 80 appearances for them, scoring five goals.

Yunus Musah outlines what could be expected from him

Despite his lack of output so far, he believes he has a responsibility to inspire how his team attacks – and is constantly trying to visualise scoring opportunities.

He explained: “I feel like it’s a responsibility for me to be able to receive the ball and go forward with it. If I’m facing my own goal, most of the time I’m not going to be able to go forward.

“So it’s important to receive on the half turn so that at least I gave myself the option to go forwards and take the team up the field.

“I really try to take that responsibility on myself to help the team get forward.”

Musah added: “I’m always [visualising myself] scoring, definitely, then thinking about controlling the ball, concentrating and passing it. Simple things like this are really, really important to get right, especially in the middle, where you have so many people around you.

“Once you get these basics, the whole game around you like just builds up and you do amazing things. Personally I think about the simple situations and try to get them right and then once you get them right, everything else just flows really.”

Classing himself as a number eight, Musah believes he can “do the work of the deep midfield as well as a higher up midfielder”.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal might take a second look at him. If they do, Valencia might feel the right to hold out for a decent transfer fee given his potential and contract status.

READ MORE: Patrick Vieira plays down Arsenal, Chelsea links to Palace ace but European heavyweights set to stir the pot