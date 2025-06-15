Sources have told TEAMtalk how Arsenal have jumped on a stalled Chelsea deal for an amazing defensive talent, due to the Stamford Bridge outfit’s involvement at the Club World Cup.

The Blues remain very interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, as we first reported in mid-May and then confirmed towards the end of that month. However, with the club currently focused on events in the United States, they have informed the Dutch outfit that talks will restart with full attention once the tournament is over.

Meanwhile, other Premier League clubs – especially Arsenal – are using this “pause” to make progress. Liverpool and Newcastle – as always reported in May – are also monitoring the situation, but the Gunners have taken important steps in recent days.

Mikel Arteta’s side have held very positive talks with Hato’s representatives in these last days. However, it must be said that contacts between the parties have been ongoing for the past two years, which is why personal terms are not seen as a problem.

A six-year contract has been discussed and is appreciated by the Netherlands centre-back, although he is still carefully evaluating Arsenal’s (and Chelsea‘s as well) long-term project.

Ajax continue to ask for around €50m and are not planning to lower their demands, due to the growing interest.

The battle between Chelsea and Arsenal is just beginning. Chelsea cannot afford to lose ground during the Club World Cup, as Arsenal are moving with strength and confidence. The Gunners are also considering other defensive targets, but Hato is clearly one of their top priorities.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Incredible talent Hato in high demand

The teenage talent is regarded as one of the top young defenders in European football and while all his performances during the past campaign came at left-back, there is a long-term projection that he will become a world-class central defender.

The 6ft teenager scored three goals and laid on six assists in 50 appearances for Ajax during the 2024/25 season as the Dutch giants missed out on the Eredivisie title by just a point to PSV.

He is certainly highly regarded in his homeland, with former Ajax interim boss John van ‘t Schip raving over the young talent’s qualities after he was made the club’s youngest-ever captain before Jordan Henderson’s arrival.

Van ‘t Schip, speaking while he was still in temporary charge of the Dutch giants, said: “[He’s] special in the sense that he has been able to stand his ground for so long and that he continues to reach such a high level.

“Of course, he is still a young player, the youngest one, who still has a lot to learn, but if you look at what he brings, the way he defends, the way he can play football forward, he has a great future ahead of him.”

The current Armenia boss also praised Hato’s temperament, adding: “We don’t have to do a lot because he is an exemplary professional. Of course, he has fun with the boys and that’s something that needs to happen because that makes sure you train happily. But he is also a very serious guy in the sense that he trains well, he takes care of himself.

“Many should see him as an example, especially the players in the youth academy.”

Latest Arsenal news: Shock Man City raid / Rodrygo warning

🔴 ‘Get him’ – Arsenal tipped to raid Man City for award-winning midfielder

🔴 Arsenal ‘preparing’ £42m bid for ‘incredible’ English sensation – report

🔴 Xabi Alonso sends Rodrygo ‘warning’ to Real Madrid amid €100m Arsenal ‘conversation’

VOTE – Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?