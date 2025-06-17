Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, following reports of a major development on the striker’s future in Germany.

Having failed to sign a No.9 in either of the last two transfer windows, when it was obvious to most that Mikel Arteta’s men were an elite marksman away from sustaining a Premier League title challenge, that’s all about to change this summer.

Indeed, signing a top quality striker has become Arsenal‘s top priority over the coming weeks, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic all heavily linked with a switch to north London.

In terms of that extensive search, a fresh report from transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri has seemingly given the Gunners a massive lift when it comes to finally getting a deal for RB Leipzig’s Sesko over the line.

Sesko was touted as Arteta’s main target at the start of the summer, with it reported that ‘concrete talks’ between Arsenal and the Bundesliga side had taken place over the 22-year-old talent.

Those links dissipated a little after prolific Sporting frontman Gyokeres emerged back on the scene, although it looks increasingly that the Swedish hotshot will end up an Manchester United.

However, the Gunners have seemingly been given a big lift in their pursuit of Sesko after Tavolieri revealed that Leipzig have now settled on the Slovenian’s replacement.

Indeed, the German outfit are ready to move for Brazilian attacker Romulo Cardoso, who currently plays in Turkey for Goztepe, with Tavolieri stating on X: “Management considers Goztepe striker as first target if Benjamin Sesko leaves the club. Talks are already under way with player side and the Brazilian striker’s already keen on the move!”.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Door opens for Arsenal to strike Sesko deal

Leipzig identifying Sesko’s replacement has left the door wide open to finally get a deal for Sesko over the line in what will be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta heading into next season.

Despite Sesko’s impressive tally of 21 goals in 45 matches across all competitions, Leipzig failed to secure a spot in European football this season, leaving them little alternative but to to cash in on the forward.

It’s been suggested that Leipzig want between €80-100million (£68-86m) for their talismanic forward, who has scored 39 goals in 87 total games since joinibg the club in 2023.

At this stage, it’s reported that personal terms with the striker have ‘not been finalised’, although there are ‘no major issues forecast’ on that front.

Indeed, it’s also suggested that the striker’s salary is still being discussed at The Emirates as Arsenal prepare to make a concrete offer to get their man.

Latest Arsenal news: Shock centre-back call made / Defender deal hijack

🔴 Arsenal make ‘call’ for shock signing of former Man City star as price tag revealed

🔴 Award-winning £43m star ‘open’ to Liverpool move despite ‘perfect’ Arsenal ‘talks’

🔴 Arsenal chasing €50m Real Madrid alternative signing after brutal Rodrygo reality hit

Benjamin Sesko seasonby-season stats