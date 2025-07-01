Arsenal are on the cusp of reaching an agreement to finally bring Benjamin Sesko to Emirates Stadium, with a deal to prise the Slovenian from RB Leipzig set to go through for a ‘compromised fee’ but still subject to one condition being fulfilled, according to a report.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has been chasing a new striker for the best part of two years and, despite several near misses, he is yet to address the problem which many people have felt is the one thing preventing Arsenal from taking that next step towards trophy success. But having seen his two main options in Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz finish last season on the treatment table, the Gunners are finally poised to take action.

Indeed, the Gunners have spent large portions of this summer honing in on two main options, with long-term target Sesko having been heavily discussed alongside Viktor Gyokeres.

And while the fluctuating demands over the signings of both Leipzig and Sporting CP, respectively, has seen the likelihood of either player moving to the Gunners ebb and flow, it’s now being reported that a ‘compromise agreement’ is now close to being struck for Sesko – and for some distance less than the initial demand.

Now, according to Caught Offside, the Gunners are ‘finally closer to an agreement’ for Sesko, despite both Manchester United and Manchester City being described as ‘lurking’ over a possible hijack themselves.

However, they claim Sesko has ‘long been Arsenal’s top target up front’, and while talks have ‘gone slower than expected’, RB Leipzig are now open to a ‘compromise agreement’ on one condition.’

Suggesting a deal can be done for slightly less if the Gunners pay a larger portion of the fee up front, the report adds that ‘a compromise on a fee in the region of €75m (£64m, $88.2m)’ is ‘nearing’ and while ‘Leipzig had initially been demanding over €80m for Sesko’, there is ‘the growing sense that Arsenal may be able to get him for slightly less than that, provided the deal is structured right.’

Arsenal hoping for Sesko breakthrough as agent speaks out

The signing of Sesko would complete a near two-year mission for Arteta. Having watched him from his days at RB Salzburg, the Gunners officially stepped up their interest in signing him last summer when constructive talks were held between the player’s agent and Arsenal officials.

At the time, then-Gunners sporting director Edu was unable to convince the Slovenia international to ditch Leipzig and the striker instead opted to sign an improved agreement that did, crucially, though, contain an exit clause.

Indeed, their interest has never faded, and it’s understood he’s long been Arteta’s most realistic striker signing, if not the ‘dream’ one – that title going to Alexander Isak.

However, it seems their persistence has finally paid off, and we can confirm his agent, Elvis Basanovic, has been a frequent visitor to London over recent months as he’s sought to secure his client a lucrative future transfer.

And Basanovic was understandably cagey when questioned about his client’s future on June 18, stating the player ‘will only leave the Bundesliga outfit if they find a team, a project, and a manager that is special’.

The agent added: “Let me tell you: Sesko is not competing with anyone. It’s him vs him every day. We have a clear plan for the future and media speculation doesn’t affect us.

“Well, his numbers at his age compared to some strikers with already great careers at his age are confirming my words. He will move from RB Leipzig only when we recognise a special club, a special project with a special coach.”

Elsewhere on the incoming front, the Gunners have been handed one last opportunity to complete a deal for Spain ace Nico Williams after his transfer to Barcelona hit a serious snag, according to a report.

A new left-sided winger is very much on Arsenal's radar this summer and an update from Italy claims Berta is in talks to sign a top Serie A talent, while Tottenham Hotspur's stance on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has also given the Gunners renewed hope of a raid on their London rivals.

Arsenal are also reportedly showing strong interest in signing a top Olympiacos midfield talent in what could turn into a real transfer coup for Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta.

