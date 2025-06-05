Arsenal hero Ian Wright has named Ademola Lookman as a player he would like to see starring at the Emirates next term, with both the Gunners and Liverpool reportedly interested in the Atalanta star.

Lookman came through the Charlton Athletic academy and has previously had spells at Everton, Fulham and Leicester City in the Premier League. The forward – who can play as a second striker or as a winger on either flank – has yet to make a big impact in England, but he has shone with Atalanta in Italy.

Lookman notched 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games for Atalanta in the 2023-24 campaign. That included a hat-trick in the Europa League final to give Atalanta their first trophy in 61 years, with Lookman subsequently being named the African Player of the Year for 2024.

The Nigeria international has followed last season’s efforts up with 20 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances this campaign.

Lookman is aiming to leave Atalanta this summer and take the next step in his career. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in the frame to complete a deal, with Wright now having endorsed the signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The former striker was asked about some of his favourite moments of the season on his Wrighty’s House podcast. He said: “I’m going to go with Ademola Lookman winning the African Player of the Year in respects of that man’s journey.

“I remember him from Charlton, it didn’t work out [the] £10million [move] to Everton, then moving all over the place, the journey from loan to this, then I think that’s one of the most devastating performances I’ve seen in any final with that hat-trick he scored.

“You know, it’s just… I can’t help but look at his dark moment where it would have been dark for him. You know, especially all those loans going to another country. And you know what? He never had no problem going wherever he needed to go to find it. And then obviously, like you say, you find your place. Like Scott McTominay’s found that, like he [Lookman] found with Atalanta.

“I hope we can buy him, Arsenal. I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League and say, ‘listen, I have unfinished business here so I am going to help Arsenal win the league’.

“But I just admire his journey and now he’s recognised rightly as a top player, unbelievable.”

Arsenal, Liverpool both spying Ademola Lookman deal

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on May 3 that Arsenal have added Lookman to their shortlist of potential attacking signings.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 7 that Lookman is joined by two other wingers on Arsenal’s radar, though one of those options is close to joining Manchester United.

It was claimed later in May that Liverpool have hatched a plan to sign Lookman despite his Everton history, setting up a potential battle with Arsenal for the 27-year-old.

Lookman first decided he wanted to leave Atalanta after falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

After missing a penalty in February, Gasperini incredibly said Lookman was ‘one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen’.

Gasperini subsequently apologised for his comments, but the damage was done. Intriguingly, the 67-year-old has since left and is poised to join Roma, though Lookman is still looking to force through a big move.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Atalanta would want to sell Lookman, but he has previously been valued in the region of £50-60m (up to €71m / $81m).

