Arsenal ramp up pursuit of 6ft 5in Spanish ‘monster’ but double Real Madrid threat looms

Arsenal are plotting a centre-back signing this summer and would love to land one of two stars, according to a report, though their plans could be scuppered completely by Real Madrid.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already has very strong options in central defence, with Gabriel and William Saliba being his first-choice pairing. Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are also in the Arsenal squad, and the Gunners are expected to sign loanee Piero Hincapie permanently this summer, too.

Despite this wealth of options, CaughtOffside suggest Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is searching for Gabriel’s successor.

The Brazilian is one of the world’s best defenders, but he has had numerous injury problems over the past two seasons, seemingly causing alarm at the Emirates.

The report claims Arsenal are ‘stepping up their interest’ in Jacobo Ramon as they aim to beat Chelsea to the 6ft 5in Spaniard.

Arsenal ‘really like’ Ramon, having been dazzled by his performances for Como this term.

Ramon was born in Madrid and came through the Real Madrid academy, though he joined Como last summer.

Arsenal are considering a move for Ramon alongside Madrid starlet Victor Valdepenas as they step up their hunt for a promising young centre-half to future-proof the backline.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Valdepenas, who is earning rave reviews in the Spanish capital.

A source is quoted as saying: “Arsenal are looking very closely at Valdepenas and Ramon this summer.

“Their scouts have watched them several times, and the feedback has been really positive. Arteta wants a young centre-back that can eventually become Gabriel’s replacement to partner Saliba.”

But Madrid could prevent Arsenal from signing Ramon and Valdepenas. Los Blancos often maintain at least partial control of young players they sell, and that is the case with Ramon, who has previously been called a defensive ‘monster’ by European football analyst Neal Gardner.

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Buy-back clause stings Arsenal

Madrid have a buy-back clause for the Spain U21 starlet, as well as a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Madrid have also given Valdepenas a massive €50million (£43.5m) price tag. It is a huge fee for a player with limited game time at senior level and is likely to put Arsenal off.

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is a more experienced alternative to Ramos and Valdepenas.

Lukeba’s camp are trying to get their client a Premier League move, and we revealed on March 12 that Arsenal have been contacted about a possible deal.

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