Arsenal star ‘says YES’ to 30-time league champions as replacement ‘agrees’ to join

Jakub Kiwior has greenlit a move away from Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that an offer has arrived and detailing which player could replace the 25-year-old in north London.

Kiwior joined Arsenal in January 2023 when the Gunners paid Italian club Spezia £20million to bring him to the Premier League. The defender, who can play as either a centre-half or left-back, has gone on to make 68 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

But Kiwior is available for transfer this summer as he has fallen down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Arsenal have since signed the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has broken into the first team.

These factors mean both Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could follow Kieran Tierney out of the Emirates, with the Scot having already returned to Celtic.

As per Romano, Arsenal have ‘received an official bid’ from Porto for Kiwior. The offer is an initial loan that includes an obligation to buy worth over €25m (£22m).

Kiwior is keen to make the switch and has already ‘said yes’ to joining Porto, who have won Portugal’s Primeira Liga 30 times in their history.

Porto have yet to reach a full agreement with Arsenal though, as the two clubs remain in talks ‘over [the] details of the bid’.

This update comes after it was revealed on Monday that Arsenal will pursue a new defensive signing if they sell Kiwior.

Arsenal battling Tottenham for Piero Hincapie

At that stage, it was unclear exactly who Arsenal would pursue as summer signing No 8. But Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has since emerged as their main target.

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to land Hincapie but they are at risk of another hijack from Arsenal after Arteta’s side won the race for Eberechi Eze recently.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Spurs are ready to trigger Hincapie’s €60m (£52m) release clause.

But the Ecuador star has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Arsenal, Romano has revealed.

Hincapie ‘favours Arsenal’ and is seen as an ‘ideal signing’ by Arteta.

Arsenal are ‘preparing [an] opening bid’ for Hincapie, which is likely to be a loan with an obligation to buy.

It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up out of Arsenal and Spurs.

Like Eze, he would seemingly rather join Arsenal. However, Spurs appear ready to offer a better financial package, which could sway Leverkusen.

