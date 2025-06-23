Real Madrid have reportedly lowered their asking price for major Arsenal attacking target Rodrygo, with Xabi Alonso believing the Spanish giants have the Brazilian’s replacement already on board.

The Spanish giants are actively looking to trim their squad, having already made new additions in the shape of centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool ahead of the Club World Cup.

More signings are expected to follow but there is a requirement to offload players first and one of those on the chopping block appears to be Rodrygo, despite recent reports that a face-to-face meeting with new Bernabeu boss Xabi Alonso led to an agreement that the winger would stay put.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have all expressed an interest in snapping up the Brazilian international, with the Premier League the ‘most likely exit point’ for him.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, who claim Real will ask for around €90million (£77m / $104m) for the player, which is a drop of around €10m (£8.5m / $11.5m) on their original price point.

On the face of it, that doesn’t appear to be much of a drop, but the mere fact that Real are re-considering their asking price will give suitors belief that negotiations can now properly take place.

Real are also said to be well aware of Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo, who is capable of playing on both wings and scored 14 goals with 11 assists last season.

Odd one out Rodrygo on Arteta’s radar

Cadena SER adds that the 24-year-old attacker is the ‘weak link’ in Real Madrid’s attack and is behind Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia in the wide attacking roles at The Bernabeu.

Rodrygo joined Real in the summer of 2019 for £39m and has scored 68 goals across all competitions for the club.

If he does leave the club this summer, then his slot in the team could well be filled by new boy Franco Mastantuono, who will join the Spanish giants on August 14, when he turns 18.

As for where the winger, who reportedly wants £250,000-per-week at The Emirates, fits into Mikel Arteta’s plans, he would likely start out on the left opposite Bukayo Saka on the other flank.

Indeed, it’s been reported that the Gunners could even look to offload one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard to help fund a move for Rodrygo.

One Arsenal player who would love to see the Brazilian move to north London is his international team-mate Gabriel.

The Gunners centre-back told the Podpah Podcast when asked about Rodrygo and Arsenal: “I don’t (know). No, I don’t, not really. But I’d like obviously.

“Rodrygo is a phenomenon, for me. He’s not at Arsenal… If it depended on me, I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon.

“His name is mentioned a lot. If it was up to me, of course.”

