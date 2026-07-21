Arsenal surge towards spectacular Julian Alvarez deal after ‘direct’ Berta talks

Arsenal have made progress in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez, according to a report.

Alvarez is looking to leave Atleti this summer so he can join a truly elite club and compete for league and Champions League titles. When asked about his situation at the World Cup, the striker told reporters: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

Alvarez sees Barcelona as his preferred destination. However, they will struggle to afford his price tag, which reportedly sits at €130-150million (£111-128m).

Indeed, Barca’s opening bid of €100m (£85m) was laughed off by Atleti chiefs.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are providing Barca with competition for Alvarez. And Arsenal are fast emerging as serious contenders to land the goalscorer.

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal have made ‘groundbreaking progress’ towards Alvarez’s capture as Atleti are ‘ready to approve’ his transfer to the Emirates.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘held direct talks with the striker’ and learned that he is ‘open to returning to the Premier League’.

The report adds: ‘Atletico have told Julián Alvarez’s representatives that they could sanction a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

‘Arsenal should not face major difficulties negotiating with Atletico if Alvarez decides to move abroad. The Spanish club would rather sell to an English side than help Barcelona or city rivals Real Madrid strengthen their attacks.’

Atleti have previously told rivals Barca and Real Madrid to pay Alvarez’s colossal €500m (£426m) release clause in order to sign him.

However, if this latest report is to be believed, then a transfer to Arsenal worth less than €200m (£170m) is well and truly on.

Arsenal may have missed out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, but it could still end up being a phenomenal transfer window for Mikel Arteta’s side.

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Arsenal have huge transfer plans

They have already struck a €40m (£34m) agreement with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis and are now eyeing a second winger after missing out on Rogers.

Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande are both on their radar, while we revealed on Monday that they have reignited their interest in a LaLiga ace.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is another key target for Arsenal.

On Tuesday morning, journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on both Rogers and Guimaraes.

‘Morgan Rogers formalised his Chelsea contract on Monday,’ he wrote. ‘6+1 deal. £117m.

‘Chelsea able to agree a deal with Aston Villa in 48 hours. Arsenal were only prepared to go to £80m and are now exploring other attacking targets.

‘#AFC set to be busy in the next weeks. Another bid for Bruno Guimaraes likely.’

Meanwhile, Arsenal have discovered whether they will be able to snare an £80m alternative to Guimaraes this summer.