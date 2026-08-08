Arsenal learn Atletico Madrid decision on selling Julian Alvarez for €150m

Atletico Madrid have decided whether to sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal or Barcelona in a stunning €150million (£129m) deal, with manager Diego Simeone having provided his take on the saga.

Alvarez caused a stir early in the World Cup by saying: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream. It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

So far this summer, Atleti have rejected a €150m bid from Real Madrid for the striker, as well as a €100m (£86m) offer from Barcelona.

Alvarez has chosen Barca as his dream next destination, though they will struggle to pay the fee needed to sign him.

Arsenal have emerged as serious suitors for Alvarez, and they are the club best-placed to bring him back to the Premier League.

Despite all the transfer speculation, Atleti expect the Argentine to return to pre-season training next week.

Ahead of the club’s friendly against Manchester City on Sunday, Simeone was asked about Alvarez’s future. He replied (via Fabrizio Romano): “The club has made a decision, which [Atleti CEO] Miguel Angel Gil Marin has explained very well.

“From a sporting perspective, we’re very happy to have a player like Julian, and we’ll help him continue to grow and improve.”

In July, Gil Marin tore into Barca’s attempts to sign Alvarez by saying: “I know enough about the rival club’s inner circle to realise that they act in front of the media and the fans as part of their own private circus, so it doesn’t offend me.

“I have a good personal relationship with their chairman [Joan Laporta], and I explicitly asked him to desist, making it clear that Julian is not for sale.

“Despite this, they insist on maintaining this stance because it fuels the media and social media circus. They know full well that Julian Alvarez will not be playing for Barcelona next season.

“What is reprehensible is that they continue to make these claims to their own fans and, worse still, to the player himself.

Julian Alvarez has been ‘poorly advised’ – Atleti chief

“We know Julian well, having worked closely with him over the past two seasons, and we have no doubts about his character and his outstanding professionalism.

“I believe he has been poorly advised since the end of the season, but I am convinced that his performance and behaviour will continue to be impeccable, in keeping with his reputation as a great player, a good person and an excellent professional.

“The Atletico de Madrid supporters know exactly what they want: committed players who deliver results.

“Every fan’s dream – and my own – is to see Julian scoring goals and winning titles in our shirt, and I’m sure that’s exactly what will happen.”

Atleti pointed to Alvarez’s whopping €500m (£429m) release clause when rejecting Barca’s €100m bid earlier this summer.

However, subsequent reports have suggested Arsenal bidding €150m for the goalscorer would test Atleti’s resolve. The Rojiblancos would rather sell Alvarez to Arsenal than a direct LaLiga rival such as Real Madrid or Barca.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Arsenal are pushing to complete a £20m forward sale as Napoli make contact.