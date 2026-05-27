‘World-class’ Arsenal signing boosted as Fabrizio Romano drops contract bombshell

Arsenal have received a significant lift in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with Fabrizio Romano explaining the striker’s plan to leave Atletico Madrid amid an ‘aggressive’ push being made by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Alvarez managed 20 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances for Atleti this season. 10 of those strikes came in just 15 Champions League outings, including a penalty against Arsenal, but Atleti were knocked out in the semi-finals by the Gunners.

Arsenal paid £64million to make Viktor Gyokeres their new centre-forward last summer, but Arteta has identified Alvarez as an elite attacking target to help build on the club’s Premier League title triumph.

Arsenal are rivalling Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for the Argentina star, who is eager to leave Atleti this summer in search of major silverware. Chelsea also hold interest in Alvarez, but their lack of Champions League football makes a move very difficult.

On his YouTube channel, Romano revealed the player has absolutely no intention of signing a new deal with Atleti as he tries to force an exit.

“What I can confirm to you is what I reported here on the channel two days ago. Julian Alvarez has no intention to sign [a] new contract at Atletico Madrid. That’s for sure,” he said.

“Many news on Julian renewing, Julian signing a new deal, Julian being offered money. It is not about seven, eight, 10-12 million.

“Julian Alvarez will not sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid. That’s 100 per cent decided. So for sure, Julian’s intention is not to put pen to paper.

“The situation of Julian Alvarez remains absolutely open. All doors are open.

“The situation remains absolutely one to watch because when a player doesn’t want to sign a new contract, probably the direction is already clear.”

We revealed on Monday that Arsenal are launching an ‘aggressive’ move to ensure they win the chase for Alvarez.

Sources told us that Alvarez’s camp have informed Atleti of the goalscorer’s desire to leave, information which has now been confirmed by Romano.

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Arsenal, PSG vying for Julian Alvarez

We understand both Arsenal and PSG are prepared to offer huge money to forge an agreement for Alvarez.

Atleti are expected to demand around €150m (£130m) to sell their prized asset, who has been called ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ by Diego Simeone and a ‘future Ballon d’Or winner’ by Joe Cole.

We revealed last week that Arsenal could propose a cash-plus-player deal to help bring down that £130m figure.

The 26-year-old has made Barca his favoured destination, but they will struggle to get close to his price tag.

As such, our sources state that Barca are targeting a Premier League striker as a backup option.

Alvarez might not be the only top-class forward to arrive at the Emirates this summer, as Arsenal could scupper Manchester United’s plans with a spectacular move.