Arsenal open to stunning sale amid £100m Julian Alvarez pursuit as Barcelona step back

Julian Alvarez remains firmly on the radar of Arsenal, but TEAMtalk understands his stance over his preferred position is forcing a rethink in North London.

The Argentine forward, who scored in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad, is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, with his representatives actively exploring potential destinations as interest builds across Europe.

Barcelona have been leading the chase for his signature, and they are understood to be Alvarez’s preferred option, but sources indicate their financial situation is likely to prevent them from meeting Atletico’s demands, which are understood to exceed £100million (€115m).

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Barcelona are already recognising the difficulty of putting together a package that would satisfy both club and player, and sources in Catalunya suggest they are looking at alternative options.

That has opened the door for Premier League sides. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are maintaining strong interest, while Paris Saint-Germain are also firmly in the hunt.

Chelsea are able to offer Alvarez a central role, something that is key to his decision-making process. The 26-year-old has made it clear to suitors that he wants to operate exclusively through the middle, rather than across the front line.

However, Chelsea’s inability to secure Champions League football could make it a hard sell to Alvarez, but not impossible.

That is not a problem for title-chasing Arsenal. Their issue has been that they had initially viewed Alvarez as a versatile attacking option – someone who could play across the frontline.

But TEAMtalk can reveal they are now prepared to adjust their plans in order to accommodate his demands to play centrally.

That could have major implications for Kai Havertz. Sources indicate Arsenal would move the German on this summer to create space for Alvarez in a central role.

We understand that Bayern Munich are open to the idea of bringing Havertz to the Bundesliga, as they look to strengthen in the No.10 position. Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade is also on their radar.

Alvarez’s future is therefore shaping up to be one of the defining sagas of the summer window, with multiple elite clubs circling — and his positional demands already having a significant knock-on effect in the market.

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Julian Alvarez open to Prem return

We have reported extensively on Alvarez’s situation amid strong interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca.

We revealed in February that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is getting weekly updates about the forward’s situation.

Sources confirmed to us on March 13 that Alvarez is ready to move back to the Premier League this summer if Barca fail to land him.

We understand Atleti are eyeing former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood as a potential replacement for Alvarez.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea sent scouts to watch Alvarez in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur, and he scored in the second leg as Atleti rounded off a 7-5 aggregate victory.