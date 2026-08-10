Juventus reach decision on selling Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal for €100m

Juventus have decided whether they will sell Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal in a blockbuster deal worth over €100million (£86m), according to a report.

Arsenal have already replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis and are now on the lookout for an elite left winger who can replace Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners were willing to pay £80m for Morgan Rogers but were left stunned when Chelsea completed a mega £117m deal for him.

Arsenal then found out there might be an opportunity to sign Vinicius Junior after he rejected a new contract offer from Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta held direct talks with Vinicius’ camp, and the Brazilian was giving the move serious thought. However, Vinicius’ priority was always to stay at the Bernabeu, and he went on to pen a six-year deal with the Spanish titans.

Those developments mean Arsenal are still on the hunt for a top-class left winger who can take their forward line to the next level.

The Italian press revealed on Saturday that Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Juve superstar Yildiz as they look to hand Arteta a ‘major attacking signing’ before the transfer deadline.

Yildiz is seen as a ‘viable alternative’ to Vinicius as he can shine as either a left winger or No 10, though Arsenal have been warned that Juve will demand over €100m for him.

As per an update from Tutto Juve, Juve have ‘said no’ to Arsenal as Yildiz is ‘untouchable’.

The report explains how Arsenal made an ‘enquiry’ for the Turkish international in June and have now reactivated their ‘great interest’.

But Juve see Yildiz as ‘unsellable’ and are trying to ‘build their future around him’.

The Italian giants are aiming to ‘return to greatness’, and keeping Yildiz – their most influential player – is the first step on that path.

Juventus determined to keep Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz

In February, Juve managed to tie Yildiz down to a new four-year contract, and that has significantly strengthened their position.

It seems Arsenal will have to offer way more than €100m to get Juve to even consider the 21-year-old’s sale.

Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Iliman Ndiaye appear to be more realistic solutions for Arteta’s side.

We revealed on Saturday that Arsenal have made contact with Barcola’s camp to try and hijack Liverpool’s talks for him.

And a former Arsenal star has explained why the Gunners can be considered favourites.

Paris Saint-Germain are demanding an eye-watering €150m (£128m) for Barcola, but the fact the Frenchman is pushing to leave will help Arsenal’s pursuit.