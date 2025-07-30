It could be one in, one out at Arsenal

Arsenal are planning to use the funds from Leandro Trossard’s exit to try and beat Liverpool to the capture of Real Madrid ace Rodrygo, with a journalist revealing where the Gunners star could go next.

Arsenal have had a very busy summer transfer window already, with six new players arriving at the Emirates. They have spent around £200million (€232m / $268m) to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres.

Zubimendi and Gyokeres are arguably their two most impressive captures so far. Zubimendi will help to replace the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho in midfield, and the Spaniard is a long-term target of Mikel Arteta’s.

While Gyokeres is the deadly striker Arsenal have been searching for across numerous transfer windows.

Players such as Partey, Jorginho, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have left Arsenal this summer and Trossard could be the next out of the exit door.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Borussia Dortmund are ‘monitoring’ Trossard’s situation at Arsenal.

The versatile forward also has ‘concrete offers’ from two unnamed Premier League clubs. Trossard’s Arsenal contract runs for another year, while the Gunners have the option to extend it until 2027, but a move in this window is described as ‘possible’.

A separate report from The Times claims Trossard is increasingly likely to leave north London this summer as interest in his services is growing.

The Belgium star, who can operate as a left winger or false nine, is viewed as an undervalued player who could shine with guaranteed starts.

As per Spanish source Fichajes, Arsenal would ideally like to sell Trossard to Dortmund, with a €15m (£13m / $17m) deal on the cards.

Such a transfer ‘could help Arsenal sign Rodrygo‘, it is claimed.

Arteta’s side are plotting a thrilling move for the Madrid winger but need to free up space on their wage bill and in the squad first, and selling Trossard is the first step.

Numerous sources, including The Athletic, have previously confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo, as he is Arteta’s dream target for the left wing position.

Arteta likes Gabriel Martinelli but knows Rodrygo would take Arsenal’s forward line to the next level, as he has been labelled a ‘world-class superstar’ by ex-Madrid team-mate Luka Modric.

Arsenal, Liverpool converge on Rodrygo

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that Rodrygo is Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace Luis Diaz, who has been sold to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an enquiry for Rodrygo too, but he has no interest in joining them.

Liverpool have held direct talks with the player’s camp and Arsenal would need to disrupt these negotiations in order to win the transfer race.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 20 that Madrid want an initial €90m (£78m / $104m) plus significant add-ons to sell Rodrygo.

Arsenal have already seen Liverpool close in on their dream striker target Alexander Isak and do not want to see Rodrygo head to Anfield as well.

Rodrygo has huge respect for Madrid but wants to leave so he can get out of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe’s shadow, as well as playing in his favoured position on the left week in, week out.

The 24-year-old has rejected the chance to earn big money in Saudi Arabia as he is prioritising a switch to the Premier League.

Double Arsenal concern; Diaz exit confirmed

Meanwhile, Madrid are looking to sign an Arsenal starlet after William Saliba, it has been claimed.

Elsewhere, Bayern have thanked Liverpool after completing the signing of Diaz.

Numerous Bayern chiefs have heaped praise on the Colombian, who has become their new No 14.

