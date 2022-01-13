The question of whether Arsenal will sign a Brazilian midfielder this month has been answered, with a deal reportedly due to cost the Gunners £40m.

Arsenal are known to be seeking additions to their midfield ranks this window. Thomas Partey is currently away at AFCON, while Granit Xhaka has re-emerged as Jose Mourinho’s No1 target for the summer. The Swiss international’s red card in the EFL Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will have done little to convince Arsenal fans he should not be sold.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already joined Mourinho in Rome on loan, leaving just Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga as depth. However, like Partey, Elneny too is in Cameroon with Egypt at AFCON.

As such, Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of central midfield players as Mikel Arteta seeks to secure a top four finish.

The Spaniard is reportedly a fan of acquiring Juventus’ Arthur Melo on loan. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared the Gunners are willing to subsidise his salary if an agreement can be reached.

Today’s Paper Talk also highlighted the possibility of signing Leicester talisman Youri Tielemans.

However, the midfielder who was the subject of debate on Sky Sports’ Transfer Show was Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes.

The 24-year-old was recently called up to the Brazilian national side following a string of stellar displays in Ligue 1.

Arsenal have drawn links with the superstar-in-waiting, and Sky’s Kavek Solhekol shed light on the state of play.

Solhekol asked a source directly whether Guimaraes could join Arsenal this month, while also revealing he will command a £40m fee.

Will Guimaraes join Arsenal in January answered

“The latest information on Bruno Guimaraes is that lots of big clubs are interested in signing him,” said Solhekol. “He’s playing really well at Lyon at the moment. He was in the Brazil squad that was named today.

“When it comes to valuation, he would cost up to about £40m because he’s only 24 years old.

“I put the question to somebody close to him, ‘could you see him moving to Arsenal this month?’ They said it’s probably difficult for it to happen this month but anything can happen in the summer.

“There are lots of other clubs interested in him, like Juventus for instance. He’s got a big, big future.”

Fiorentina president rages at Vlahovic twist

Meanwhile, Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has vowed to stand his ground after hitting out the representatives of Arsenal striker target Dusan Vlahovic.

From the Premier League, Arsenal are reportedly the club with the most interest. Indeed, they have supposedly ‘not been put off’ by the fact that a January raid will cost a total of £150million.

Part of that sum for the Serbian will come from his representatives. Indeed, Belgrade-based International Sports Office reportedly want £15million to finalise a deal with the Gunners.

The Financial Times has now revealed that the agency want £7million if Vlahovic signs a new Fiorentina contract. In an interview with the newspaper, La Viola owner Commisso slammed the representatives.

“The more I live here, with this crazy sport, the more I realise how screwed up it is,” he said. Commisso added that he won’t be “screwed by players”.

The club chief said he is actively considering what to do with Vlahovic. Commisso revealed in October that the striker has rejected Fiorentina’s offers, which have been improved a number of times.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic suggested that he is open to further discussions with the Serie A side where he has made his name.

