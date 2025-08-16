Arsenal have put themselves ahead of Manchester United in the race for Lee Kang-in, with a report providing the latest on the Paris Saint-Germain star’s situation.

Lee is a right-sided winger who came through the Valencia academy. He went on to make 62 appearances for the club before joining Mallorca on a free transfer in August 2021.

After spending two years at Mallorca, Lee arrived at PSG in July 2023, with the Ligue 1 giants paying a reported €22million for his services.

Since then, the forward has notched 13 goals and 11 assists in 86 matches for PSG.

Out of that record, seven goals and six assists came last season as PSG won an incredible quadruple, which included finally lifting the Champions League.

However, Lee could exit the Parc des Princes before the transfer deadline on September 1.

As per CaughtOffside, the South Korean ace is ‘seriously considering’ leaving PSG this summer as he wants to pick up more game time.

Arsenal, Man Utd and Napoli are all ‘closely following’ his situation and could soon enter talks.

So far, Arsenal are the only club to have made ‘direct contact’ for Lee, courtesy of their sporting director Andrea Berta. The 24-year-old is viewed as a player who could ‘thrive’ in the Premier League due to his great technical attributes.

PSG are ‘open to negotiations’ for Lee if a suitable offer comes in. It is unclear at this stage exactly how much the left-footed ace might cost.

Arsenal, Man Utd both tracking Lee Kang-in

It was claimed in May that United had ‘made a move’ to bring Lee to the Premier League, but it seems they will now face competition from Arsenal.

It emerged at that stage that Lee ‘rejected’ a new contract with PSG, seeing talks between the two parties stall.

His current deal runs until June 2028 and he does not want to consider fresh terms, prioritising talks with other clubs instead.

Lee’s versatility would be a crucial factor in him joining Arsenal or United. While he is generally viewed as a right winger who likes to cut inside on his left foot, Lee can also operate as a central attacking midfielder or false nine if needed.

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Ethan Nwaneri at right wing, so Lee would need to adapt into a more central role to compete for minutes under Mikel Arteta.

Lee could emerge as a central attacking midfield alternative to Eberechi Eze for Arsenal, as the England star is now a prime target for rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Whereas if Lee were to join United, he would likely have to play as one of their two No 10s, given Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

It is important to note however that the Red Devils have already bolstered the attacking midfield positions with the captures of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Arsenal waiting for offer; Man Utd updates

