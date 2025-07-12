Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keen on Barcelona starlet Marc Casado, with a report claiming he is available for an achievable fee and impressive quotes on the player coming to light.

Casado is a 21-year-old defensive midfielder who came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before making his senior debut in November 2022. Casado has always been very highly rated by Barca chiefs and was named captain of their B team prior to Hansi Flick placing his trust in the youngster.

Casado enjoyed a breakout season last term, playing 36 times for Barca’s first team across all competitions and chipping in with one goal and six assists.

He suffered a knee injury in March, which temporarily halted his progress, but returned to action in May.

While Casado has a bright future at the very top of the game, Barca are warming to the idea of selling him to improve their financial situation.

The Blaugrana can afford to let him go as they also have other midfielders such as Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Marc Bernal in their squad.

According to CaughtOffside, the chances of Casado coming to the Premier League are growing, with numerous English clubs interested.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both ‘enquired’ about the two-cap Spain international’s situation, while Man Utd are also in the mix.

Casado has a €100million (£86m / $117m) release clause in his Barca contract, which runs until June 2028. But Barca are willing to sell him for half of that fee, €50m (£43m / $58.5m), to help fund signings of their own.

This price tag has put the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and United on alert.

£43m is clearly a significant amount of money for a player with one year of first-team experience, but Barca have a brilliant academy and Casado could go on to become an elite midfielder as a result.

After starring in Spain’s 3-2 victory over Switzerland in November, team-mate Bryan Zaragoza said of Casado: “He’s an animal. I don’t even know what to say about how he played. He’s barbaric.”

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente added: “Marc has been with us for a game and a half and plays like a veteran. I never cease to be amazed by his maturity when I see him play with that confidence, that security and that control of the situation.”

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all spying Marc Casado deal

The report explains that United are eyeing Casado as a potential replacement for Manuel Ugarte, who only arrived at Old Trafford last summer but has yet to live up to his £42m price tag.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have already bolstered their midfield ranks with the captures of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, but there could still be a chance for Casado to join too.

After all, Thomas Partey and Jorginho have both left on free transfers, while Norgaard is 10 years older than Casado as he is aged 31. As such, Arsenal could try to bring in Casado as a new understudy to Zubimendi in the future.

This is not the first time Casado has been linked with a move to England. Chelsea were tipped to begin talks for him in February, while United were credited with interest in March.

Update on Arsenal-linked Sesko; Rashford to Barca latest

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko is waiting to see which clubs will make formal bids for him this summer after Arsenal pivoted towards Viktor Gyokeres.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Al-Hilal and two Italian clubs have made contact for the striker.

Elsewhere, Barca have been given a ‘green light’ to swoop for United’s Marcus Rashford after making him their key winger target.

