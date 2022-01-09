An Arsenal exit is looking increasingly likely after a report revealed talks have taken place with a star no longer in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Arteta was backed to re-shape the Arsenal squad in his image last summer. Six new first-teamers arrived, with the vast bulk of those signings including Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu already having a massive impact in north London.

Six months on and the Gunners remain in the heat of battle in the transfer market.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding all of their strikers has seen speculation over a blockbuster signing ramp up.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak have been touted, but it is Dusan Vlahovic that has got pulses racing.

But away from the final third, Arsenal could sanction both arrivals and exits in other departments.

One player who could finalise his Arsenal exit this month is Sead Kolasinac.

Kolasinac exit finally rounding into shape

Kolasinac was loaned out to Schalke last season and was expected to complete a permanent move once the spell concluded. However, their relegation from the Bundesliga laid waste to their plans, resulting in Kolasinac returning to Arsenal with little hope of penetrating the first-team.

The 28-year-old defender is way down the pecking order at the Emirates. At left-back, he is behind Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares. His chances of ever playing in Arteta’s two-man centre-back pairing also appear extremely slim.

Watford had been credited with interest as Claudio Ranieri seeks to stave off relegation. However, a move to frequent buyers of Arsenal players Marseille is now ramping up.

Arsenal submit massive Vlahovic transfer bid to Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic looks set for Premier League move but will Arsenal’s bid be enough to bring him to North London

The French side currently have Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba on their books via the loan route. The Mirror report they are seeking to make it a trio after holding talks with Kolasinac.

The Bosnian is out of contract next summer and is reportedly ‘no longer part of the picture’ in north London while Arteta is at the helm.

As such, talks are currently underway regarding a pre-contract agreement. If signed, Kolasinac would leave for France as a free agent in the summer.

‘Turkey’s Simon Cowell’ poised to take over Hull – see how he compares to these egomaniac club owners

Arsenal bid for Partey replacement

Meanwhile, Arsenal have submitted an offer for a midfielder as they look to find a January replacement for Thomas Partey, according to reports.

Partey, 28, moved to the Emirates in October 2020 for £45million. He took time to get to his best but has been impressive during the club’s upturn in form over the past few months. However, the central midfielder will be unavailable for several matches in January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta should be able to rely on Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga to start in midfield. But with Mohamed Elneny also at AFCON and Ainsley Maitland-Niles joining Roma on loan, a replacement for Partey could be brought in.

Sport Witness, citing reports coming out of Brazil, claim Arsenal have launched a bid as they aim to resolve the problem.

They have apparently put €20m (£16.7m) on the table to land Palmeiras star Danilo. He is just 20 years old but is putting in some great displays in the Brazilian Serie A.

Danilo’s release clause sits at an astonishing £86m, but the Gunners reckon they can secure his signature for far less than that. Palmeiras, however, want to keep the player around until the end of the campaign. That means Arsenal may have to return with an improved offer to snatch Danilo in January.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Arteta targets two top stars to bolster Arsenal engine room; Tottenham join race for Prem midfielder