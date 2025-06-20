Star ‘in London’ with Arsenal on cusp of signing, but Romano confirms damaging exit ON

Arsenal are on the verge of announcing Martin Zubimendi as their first signing of the summer transfer window as the midfielder has arrived in England to complete the move, though Mikel Arteta is poised to lose one of his current stars.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Zubimendi, with manager Arteta believing that the Spain star can make his midfield one of the very best in the world. Arsenal have held talks for Zubimendi in several previous transfer windows, but he has usually expressed his desire to stay at Sociedad.

Liverpool came close to signing Zubimendi last summer but ended up facing the same problem as Arsenal.

Things are different for Arsenal this time around, though. It emerged in January that Zubimendi had finally agreed to leave Sociedad and join Arteta’s side in the summer.

And in April, David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal consider the 26-year-old’s transfer to be done.

There has been speculation that Zubimendi could perform a dramatic late U-turn and push to join Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

But Arsenal fans can relax as Ornstein has provided another exciting update on the player.

He states that Zubimendi is ‘in London’ as he prepares to ‘meet Arsenal officials and complete the formalities of his transfer from Sociedad’.

Arsenal have been working on the deal ‘for a considerable time’ and will soon get their man. They have agreed to pay slightly more than his €60million (£51m / $69m) release clause in order to schedule some of the payments further down the line.

Arteta is described as the one who has ‘driven’ the pursuit. Talks for Zubimendi were reactivated last summer when Mikel Merino joined Arsenal from Sociedad and sporting director Andrea Berta has since put Arsenal on the cusp of his signing.

Zubimendi will now undergo a medical and formally sign his contract before being announced as an Arsenal player.

Arsenal fans have understandably been crying out for the club to sign a new striker to give them the best chance of finally winning the Premier League title once again. But Arteta and Berta have addressed the midfield first due to concerns over Thomas Partey’s future.

Arsenal have been hoping to keep Partey after fellow midfielder Jorginho left on a free transfer to join Flamengo.

The Gunners have been in talks to extend Partey’s contract, which currently expires on June 30. But it emerged on Wednesday that these discussions have stalled.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed this is the case. He reports that negotiations between the two parties ‘are not advancing’. There is now a ‘concrete chance’ the Ghanaian could leave Arsenal as a free agent.

It is thought that Arsenal want Partey to continue on his reported £200,000-a-week wages. The star and his agent, though, are asking for a pay rise, which Arsenal are reluctant to match.

READ MORE 🔥 Andrea Berta gifted stunning Arsenal hijack of 21-goal Tottenham striker target

Zubimendi in, Partey out?

AC Milan and Fenerbahce are the early frontrunners to snap Partey up.

Arteta will be frustrated to see the 32-year-old leave as he had a great season in 2024-25, largely staying injury-free and putting in a host of dominant performances. Partey also showed his versatility by starring as either a No 6 or right-back.

However, Arsenal may now need to move on from Partey. Zubimendi is expected to become their new No 6 in a move which will allow Declan Rice to play further forward.

Arsenal still need another defensive midfielder to provide Zubimendi with backup and competition, though.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume is being lined up as Arsenal’s next midfield signing.

As mentioned previously, Arsenal desperately need to sign a new striker who can fire them to glory next term.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig are currently the two main candidates to move to the Emirates.

With Arsenal refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price for Gyokeres, they seem to be prioritising Sesko and have reportedly reached an agreement with the Slovenian.

Arsenal transfer news: Contract boost; shock Chelsea rumour

➡ Real Madrid dealt transfer blow as Arsenal set for double contract breakthrough

➡ Arsenal get 24-word instant response after targeting Chelsea star Noni Madueke

➡ Sesko agent addresses Arsenal transfer interest amid Gyokeres question and ‘special’ request

QUIZ: Most expensive signing per year, 2014-2024