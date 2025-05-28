Arsenal are on the verge of signing Martin Zubimendi as the midfielder is poised to undergo a medical, while the Gunners are also plotting at least three more additions this summer.

Arsenal hold long-standing interest in Zubimendi and have made approaches for him in several previous transfer windows. Premier League rivals Liverpool came close to landing him last summer, but Zubimendi changed his mind late on and decided to remain at Real Sociedad.

In April, Real Madrid were tipped to launch a move for the Spain star and make him the first new arrival of the Xabi Alonso era.

But Arsenal had already agreed personal terms with Zubimendi in January, and David Ornstein subsequently revealed that they have been acting as if the transfer is ‘done’, despite the threat of Madrid.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel has now provided a big update on the situation.

He has revealed that Zubimendi is ‘set to have a medical’ before completing his transfer to Arsenal.

‘All the relevant documents have been signed’ and the deal is ‘entering its final stages’.

Arsenal ‘will announce Zubimendi’s signing’ once the medical is complete, as is expected.

On May 10, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal will activate the 26-year-old’s €60million (£50m) release clause at Sociedad.

Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Zubimendi, viewing him as one of the very best defensive midfielders in the world.

Zubimendi is due to replace Flamengo-bound Jorginho in the Arsenal squad. Arteta wants Thomas Partey to sign a contract extension and he will likely act as backup for Zubimendi next season.

Zubimendi’s arrival at the Emirates will allow Declan Rice to play further forward, a role Arteta believes can make him even better.

Gyokeres, Rodrygo also on Arsenal wish list

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is planning a massive summer transfer window to give Arteta all the tools he needs to win the Premier League next term.

Berta is pressing ahead with talks to sign lethal striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Arsenal have long needed a new No 9 and Gyokeres looks like the perfect solution after netting an incredible 54 goals in 52 appearances for Sporting this campaign.

Gyokeres and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko have emerged as Arsenal’s main striker targets. Reports in Portugal have even claimed that Arsenal officials have met Gyokeres’ agent in Lisbon to discuss a potential five-year deal.

The Swede is not the only forward who might move to north London, as Berta is also on the hunt for a new winger.

Arsenal hold firm interest in Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who has been given the green light to leave the Bernabeu.

If Rodrygo’s wage demands prove to be too costly, then Arsenal could turn their attention to Atalanta ace Ademola Lookman or Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma.

Plus, Arsenal need a goalkeeper to provide David Raya with competition and cover, as Neto is set to return to parent club Bournemouth.

Arsenal are rivalling the likes of Barcelona and Aston Villa for Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old will soon meet his agent to discuss his next move.

