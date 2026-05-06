Arsenal are growing in confidence over the potential signing of dazzling Ajax talent Mika Godts, with reports having revealed their double boost.

Godts is a 20-year-old left winger who has been compared to his fellow Belgian Eden Hazard due to his eye-catching style. Godts is right-footed and possesses speed and sublime close control, helping him to take on multiple defenders before either shooting or setting up a teammate.

The forward gained promotion to Ajax’s first team in January 2024, and he has become one of the Eredivisie’s biggest stars this campaign.

Godts has registered 17 goals and 14 assists in 40 appearances for Ajax this term, which includes strikes in their last three league matches.

Arsenal are rivalling the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City for Godts’ signature. Recent speculation has suggested Barcelona might enter the race, too.

But Marca (as cited by Sport Witness) have revealed that Barca ‘are not interested’ in Godts heading into the summer.

The two-cap Belgium international has been ‘offered’ to Barca, though they would rather sign a more experienced left winger. The Blaugrana have the option to land loanee Marcus Rashford permanently from Man Utd for €30m (£26m).

Barca are often difficult for players to turn down, given their illustrious history, so this represents a lift for Arsenal.

Plus, it emerged on Saturday that Godts is ‘very open’ to leaving Ajax for Arsenal this summer.

This means it should be fairly straightforward for the two parties to reach an agreement on personal terms, as Godts is unlikely to have massive wage demands.

We confirmed on April 26 that Arsenal and Chelsea scouts were stunned after watching Godts score a sensational solo goal against NAC Breda. He picked up the ball in his own half before taking on three defenders and the goalkeeper to leave a simple finish, showing incredible skill in the process.

Man Utd and Arsenal learned on April 30 that Ajax want €75m (£65m) to sell their prized gem this summer. However, that price will drop if Ajax fail to qualify for European competition.

Arsenal were one of the first Premier League clubs to be linked with the wide man. In February, his agent, Niels De Jonck, said: “Together with Youri Baas, Godts should be Ajax’s next mega-transfer. The financial need to sell has disappeared in Amsterdam, but they won’t refuse a significant amount.”

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Arsenal, Man Utd eyeing same left wingers

United have reportedly made ‘official’ contact for Godts in recent weeks, but Arsenal are putting up stern competition.

Mikel Arteta is searching for a new left winger to replace Gabriel Martinelli, and Godts is a concrete option.

Arsenal and United may also compete for the signing of Rafael Leao. AC Milan are finally warming to Leao’s departure and have dropped his price tag to £40-50m.

We confirmed on May 1 that the Portuguese superstar has been ‘offered’ to United as he plans his next move.

Returning to Arsenal, the Gunners are in a ‘fierce’ battle for a Real Madrid starlet, as per a report.

They have also held ‘positive talks’ for a signing from Newcastle United.