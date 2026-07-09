Arsenal accelerate £228m TRIPLE deal as elite forward agrees terms

Arsenal are desperate to bring Morgan Rogers to Emirates Stadium this summer

Arsenal are advancing towards three excellent signings, with reports providing the latest on key targets Morgan Rogers and Bruno Guimaraes.

Last summer was transformative for Arsenal, and they are working on another huge transfer window this time around. So far, the Gunners have made Piero Hincapie’s loan move permanent for €40million (£34m) and have reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer following his Leeds United departure.

In terms of exits, Jakub Kiwior has joined Porto for £19m, while Werder Bremen have signed Karl Hein for £2.6m.

Arsenal are now focusing on the stunning captures of Premier League duo Rogers and Guimaraes.

We revealed on Sunday that Mikel Arteta has identified Rogers as his dream replacement for Leandro Trossard at left wing.

We provided an update on Wednesday, confirming that Arsenal are preparing to submit an opening bid for the Aston Villa star after making significant progress in talks with his agents.

As per the latest from CaughtOffside, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has today (Thursday) ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Rogers’ camp over a five-year contract.

Separate reports have claimed Villa could hold out for as much as £130m before selling the attacker, who can operate as either a No 10 or left winger.

But our sources state that Arsenal could open the bidding at £100m and potentially strike a deal worth £116m.

David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Brazil midfielder Guimaraes has informed Newcastle United of his desire to join Arsenal this summer.

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Arsenal to make third Guimaraes bid

Arsenal have had offers for Guimaraes worth £55m and £60m rejected so far. We revealed on Thursday morning that Berta is ready to return with a new formal bid worth £80m.

Newcastle have previously demanded as much as £100m for their talisman, though that stance might now soften given the fact he wants to leave.

Sources have told us that Arsenal are also pushing to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis alongside Rogers to completely overhaul their left-wing ranks.

Arteta’s side view their move for Tzolis as a separate deal to their pursuit of Rogers.

Brugge accept the Greece international will likely move on this summer and want a club-record fee to sell.

That means Arsenal will have to eclipse the €37.5m (£32.5m) transfer that saw Charles De Ketelaere join AC Milan in 2022.

Meanwhile, we understand Arsenal are also locked in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for an alternative to Rogers.