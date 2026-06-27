Arsenal to launch stunning bid for ‘top target’ as £180m double deal chased

Arsenal are preparing to submit a huge opening offer for Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers and are also best-placed to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, according to reports.

Arsenal have already confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window, with loanee Piero Hincapie joining permanently from Bayer Leverkusen for €40million (£34.5m) plus bonuses. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have decided to prioritise the captures of a new left winger and central midfielder next.

Arsenal are big fans of Rogers, believing he can become Arteta’s new first-choice left winger while also filling in as a No 10 if needed.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal have made the England star their ‘top transfer target’ and will soon send Villa a major proposal to ‘open the bidding’.

Arteta’s side are ‘ready to strike a deal’ for Rogers, who will cost at least £80m. Some reports have suggested Arsenal might have to offer £100m to reach an agreement with Villa.

Sky Sports revealed on June 19 that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a deal for Rogers and have ‘stepped up their interest’.

We confirmed on Tuesday that the 23-year-old has been ‘impressed’ by Arsenal’s pitch as Berta pushes to snare him before Manchester City and Chelsea.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said there is a ‘very strong chance this deal happens’.

Arsenal are actively pursuing Guimaraes, too, having failed with an opening £55m bid. Sources have confirmed to us that a new £80m proposal is in the works.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on Guimaraes, but Arsenal’s interest is the ‘most concrete’.

Their report adds that Newcastle value the Brazilian at £100m, though it is hard to see Arsenal paying such a price.

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Arsenal in pole position for Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have completed the most groundwork on a potential deal and have emerged as frontrunners to snap him up.

We revealed on Thursday that Arsenal and Liverpool are among six clubs to have been contacted by intermediaries, with Guimaraes looking to explore a potential move.

While Arsenal’s interest is strong, Liverpool have simply made an enquiry and are prioritising other targets.

Guimaraes’ future will be affected by that of his team-mate, Sandro Tonali. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are vying for the £100m-rated Italian, and Newcastle will not sell both midfielders in one window.

If Tonali ends up staying on Tyneside, then Guimaraes’ chances of leaving will increase significantly.

Meanwhile, a reporter has revealed Arsenal hold surprise interest in a Liverpool midfielder.