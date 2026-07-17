Arsenal are ready to dominate the transfer market by making incredible moves for Morgan Rogers and Julian Alvarez, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing the state of play.

Arsenal began their summer transfer window by paying Bayer Leverkusen €40million (£34m) to sign loanee Piero Hincapie permanently, while also making ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier their new backup for David Raya. They have sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for €20m (£17m), opening the door for a new left winger signing.

On Thursday, David Ornstein revealed Arsenal have reached a €40m agreement to sign Club Brugge wide man Christos Tzolis.

The Gunners are also pursuing Aston Villa maestro Rogers to transform their left-wing options, viewing it as a separate deal to their Tzolis move.

They are open to offers for Gabriel Martinelli, and Rogers is edging closer to joining the Premier League champions.

On X, formerly Twitter, Jacobs provided an update on Arsenal’s interest in both Rogers and Atletico Madrid hitman Alvarez.

‘Arsenal set to bid for Morgan Rogers after holding talks with both the player and Aston Villa,’ he wrote.

‘Club-to-club negotiations expected to accelerate following the World Cup.

‘Arsenal also continue to explore Julian Alvarez. Player has made no secret of his desire to join Barcelona, but Andrea Berta is also in contact with former club Atletico Madrid.

‘Although Atletico Madrid don’t wish to sell, they are currently more inclined to do business with a non-La Liga rival. Barcelona haven’t ruled out making a new bid, though.

‘There are provisions for select #UCL clubs to secure Alvarez for less than €500m clause.

‘Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi is another profile on Arsenal’s list, and appreciated by Spurs and several other top clubs. Bournemouth hoping to keep for at least another season.

‘Arsenal’s Bradley Barcola appreciation remains, but #LFC more active currently. PSG could still become open to a sale this summer, as previously reported.’

We revealed on Tuesday that Arsenal are aiming to land both Rogers and Alvarez in a spectacular £366m quadruple deal.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal want Rogers AND Alvarez

Sources confirmed to us way back on May 28 that Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Rogers after both Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta approved his signing.

We revealed on July 8 that Arsenal were preparing an opening bid for the English star, which follows a breakthrough in talks with his camp.

Villa are hoping to recoup a huge £130m when selling Rogers, whereas Arsenal are looking to strike a deal at £100m or less.

Alvarez is also rated at above the £100m mark. Atleti pointed to his €500m (£425m) release clause when Barca came calling, whereas interested clubs know they will sell if an enticing offer well below that comes in.

Arsenal feel there is a deal there to be done at around the €130m (£110m) mark.

Arteta’s side are also aiming to elevate their midfield by raiding Newcastle United for Bruno Guimaraes, in a deal which will cost £80-100m.

We can reveal Arsenal are plotting a move for an Aston Villa defender after William Saliba’s back injury forced a rethink in north London.