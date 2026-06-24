Arsenal ‘very active’ in €50m midfield chase – and star supports Gunners

Morten Hjulmand is being eyed by Arsenal and Man City

Arsenal or Manchester City could bring Morten Hjulmand to the Premier League this summer, with a report ruling out a transfer to an Italian giant.

Arsenal and Man City are both in the market for central midfield signings ahead of the 2026-27 campaign getting underway. The Gunners aim to build on their long-awaited Premier League title triumph by capturing a new midfielder who can help out the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, with Christian Norgaard having been put up for sale.

City, meanwhile, have seen club legend Bernardo Silva depart on a free transfer, while there is also growing speculation Rodri could run down the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are strong admirers of Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi, while City are advancing in talks for Nottingham Forest’s £125m-rated talent, Elliot Anderson.

But according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Sporting CP captain Hjulmand has emerged as an alternative for both clubs.

Arsenal and City are ‘very active’ in the hunt for Hjulmand, with a Premier League transfer looking a concrete possibility.

The Dane’s contract includes an €80m (£69m) exit clause, though Sporting are willing to sell for €40-50m (£34.5-43m). That is because they have a gentleman’s agreement with Hjulmand, allowing him to leave for a reasonable price.

The report explains how AC Milan were swiftly linked with a move for Hjulmand after appointing ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

Amorim knows Hjulmand very well, as the pair previously had a successful spell together at Sporting.

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AC Milan drop out of Arsenal, Man City transfer pursuit

Amorim, though, would rather Milan spend money on attacking recruits, with a new winger his current priority.

This has opened the door for English clubs such as Arsenal and City to swoop in. Hjulmand would likely jump at the chance to join Arsenal if they opened talks, as he allegedly supported the club growing up. The report claims that starring at the Emirates would see the 26-year-old ‘fulfil a childhood dream’.

Hjulmand would be cheaper for Arsenal to sign than Bouaddi, who is valued at £70m. Hjulmand would add yet more experience and leadership to the Arsenal dressing room, whereas Bouaddi arguably has higher potential.

Roma’s Manu Kone is another midfielder Arsenal have been credited with interest in, and he is said to be keen on joining.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has been warned that the capture of a World Cup star could be ‘madness’.