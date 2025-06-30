Arsenal have been handed one last opportunity to complete a deal for Spain ace Nico Williams as his transfer to Barcelona has hit a serious snag, according to a report.

Williams has been tipped to leave Athletic Club ever since he registered two goals and an assist on Spain’s route to Euro 2024 glory, even scoring in the final against England. The winger was a key target for Barcelona last summer but ended up rejecting their advances to stay in Bilbao instead.

Williams has decided this summer is the right time to leave Athletic and join one of the true giants of European football. His main suitors are understood to be Barca, Arsenal and Chelsea.

It emerged recently that the 22-year-old is giving his priority to Barca as he wants to link up with Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal at club level.

Williams has agreed a six-year contract with Barca worth €12m (£10m / $14m) a year, which equates to around £196k per week.

This has allowed Barca to enter talks with Athletic over the forward’s €58m (£49.5m / $68m) release clause.

But Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo has thrown the transfer into doubt. They state that talks have ‘stalled’ after Barca discovered the latest demands from Williams’ agent and the player himself.

As the two parties began putting the agreement into a formal document, Barca were left shocked by the ‘excessive’ money being requested by Williams’ representative.

Williams, meanwhile, wants certain clauses to be included that will prevent him from failing to be registered as a Barca player, as happened to Dani Olmo last season.

These clauses do not fit in with Barca’s financial structure though, causing even more disagreement.

The Blaugrana have tried to convince Williams that everything will be fine and that they will not have any more issues with LaLiga over their finances. However, Williams is not yet fully convinced and the transfer is therefore slowing down.

This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Athletic are making the transfer as difficult as possible for Barca as they still hope to keep the electric star. Barca want to pay his exit clause in instalments but Athletic are refusing to accept these terms.

READ MORE 💫 Andrea Berta transfer masterclass tipped to secure Arsenal incredible £25m talent

Could Arsenal initiate Nico Williams hijack?

Williams has previously been described as Mikel Arteta’s dream signing at left wing for Arsenal. The Gunners were left disappointed when he opted to enter talks with Barca, though there could now be a chance to hijack the deal late on.

Williams wants a higher salary if he moves to the Premier League, so if Arsenal do make a move then their success could hinge on how much sporting director Andrea Berta is willing to offer the player.

If Williams’ switch to Barca collapses entirely, then Arsenal will be best-placed to bring him to the Premier League.

He was previously a ‘priority’ target for Chelsea, though they have since agreed a deal for Jamie Gittens and are eyeing Alejandro Garnacho next.

Arsenal have set their sights on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo since learning that Williams would prefer to join Barca.

But Rodrygo will cost far more than Williams at €90m (£77m / $106m), making the Brazilian’s transfer difficult for Berta.

It is now up to Arsenal to decide if they want to try their luck and attempt to snare Williams at the last minute.

Arsenal transfer news: Tottenham battle for Eze; new offer

📌 Levy makes HUGE Eberechi Eze transfer call as Arsenal hijack talk escalates

📌 Berta ‘fine-tuning’ set to secure Spanish defender deal as Arsenal launch improved bid

📌 Viktor Gyokeres takes DRASTIC action to force transfer as Arsenal, Man Utd lurk

Arsenal quiz: Higher or lower?